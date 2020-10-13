IGT Presents “A New Journey, Together” at G2E Virtual Experience 2020

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that the Company will participate in the Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") Virtual Experience 2020. Presented by the American Gaming Association ("AGA"), the web-based event will occur October 27 and 28, 2020 and provide IGT with an additional digital platform to showcase its end-to-end gaming solutions portfolio, and its leadership in high growth-potential verticals such as cashless gaming technologies, sports betting and digital gaming. IGT is also the exclusive sponsor of the G2E Virtual Experience 2020 Kick-Off Session on October 14.

"Embracing change is central to IGT's success, and as much as we value meeting with our customers in person, we welcome the opportunity to showcase our innovations in the new environment of the AGA's G2E Virtual Experience 2020," saidRenato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming. "IGT will leverage this online platform to reinforce our position as our customers' growth partner and to demonstrate both new and top-performing innovations and specialized solutions that can help our global customers maximize the business opportunities of today and the future."

Under the theme "A New Journey, Together," IGT's G2E Virtual Experience participation will be anchored in eleven compelling virtual product demonstrations available for online viewing, and participation in the highly anticipated "The Future is Here and it's Payment Modernization" G2E Education panel on Oct. 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET. IGT's product spotlights for G2E include:

Market-Ready Cashless Gaming Technologies for the post-COVID-19 world: The IGT ADVANTAGE® casino management system and its proven, market-ready cashless gaming technology Resort Wallet ™ can help operators modernize the player experience, increase player safety and reduce in-casino dependency on cash handling and in-person interactions.

The Leading B2B Sports Betting Solution for the U.S. Market: Powering sports betting in 14 states and at more than 40 gaming outlets, IGT's PlaySports platform can help operators build or expand their sports betting enterprises. Backed by industry-leading hardware, its own in-house Trading Team and a comprehensive Sports Betting Academy training program, IGT PlaySports is helping operators drive growth and reach new players with sports betting.

Next-Generation, Growth-Driving Hardware: IGT will spotlight the strength and appeal of its new Peak hardware series including the PeakSlant32™ cabinet, the first slot cabinet in North America with three 32-Inch displays; the PeakSlant49™ cabinet, an eye-catching gaming machine with a 49-inch progressively curved display; the PeakSlant49 Wheel cabinet, a wheel-topped cabinet designed specifically for Wheel of Fortune ® slots content; and the PeakBarTop™ cabinet, the technology-packed bartop hardware for IGT's new and proven video poker, slots, roulette and keno content.

Player-Tested, Performance-Driven Content: IGT will showcase the depth and breadth of its content portfolio across core and premium with product demonstrations of some of the Company's latest performance-tested games. Wu Dragon™, Lucky Wealth Cat™ and Treasure Box™ will be among the games featured for the PeakSlant32 cabinet, while Regal Riches™ and Lunar Disc™ will be standouts for the CrystalCurve™ cabinet. From the Company's premium game portfolio, IGT will demonstrate Wheel of Fortune Mystery Link ™ , Gong Xi Fa Cai ® Ultra and vibrant, new multi-level progressive (MLP) games such as Bubble Blast™ and Dragon Lights™.

Electronic Table Games that Drive Efficiencies and Promote Social Distancing: IGT's compact Peak Terminal from the Company's Electronic Table Games (ETG) portfolio provides operators the flexibility they need in the post-COVID-19 world. The hardware can be deployed in a range of configurations that accommodate social distancing and reduce labor costs, and is backed by a vast library of compelling RNG games such as Triple Hand Blackjack, Triple Zero Roulette and STR8-Up Baccarat. The Company will also highlight its new RNG Dynasty multi-game bundle that provides operators optimal content flexibility.

Industry-Leading Video Poker Innovation: Following the successful launch of the PeakBarTop cabinet, IGT will highlight the strength and diversity of its video poker content library. In addition to launching the Super Star Poker® II and Game King®games, IGT will spotlight new innovative video poker concepts for the Cobalt and CrystalSlant cabinets.

PlayDigital Solutions for the Rapidly Growing Online Gaming Segment: The Company will demonstrate the strength of its PlayCasino content and the many player and operator benefits of PlayDigital solutions such as PlayRGS and PlayCommand ™ . IGT PlayDigital's top-performing games include classic land-based titles such as Hexbreaker® 3, popular licensed brands such as Wheel of Fortune slots and unique digital-first content designed specifically for online players.

Market-Attuned Specialty Market Innovations: From new games such as Dangerous Beauty® Revealed and Golden Rooster® Unleashed for IGT customers in Washington State's CDS market, to new games for the Class II market such as the chance and skill-based 3/5/10 Play Poker game and Historical Horse Racing solutions for approved jurisdictions, the Company will spotlight its commitment to and experience in developing the industry's best specialty market innovations. The Company will also showcase its leadership in developing market-attuned Video Lottery Terminal ("VLT") content for the U.S. and Canada and the versatility of its high-performing Cobalt™ VLT.

To register for the G2E Virtual Experience 2020, click here. For media seeking G2E Virtual Experience 2020 credentials, click here to register.

For more information, go to Facebook at facebook.com/IGT, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/IGTnews, or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2020 IGT

©2020 Califon Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-presents-a-new-journey-together-at-g2e-virtual-experience-2020-301151477.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC