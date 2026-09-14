IGT Names Adam Chibib New CFO, Succeeding Fabio Caledon

(RTTNews) - On Monday, International Game Technology (IGT) announced the appointment of Adam Chibib as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2026.

Chibib will succeed Fabio Celadon, who will remain CFO through October 31 and then serve as an advisor through December 31, to support a smooth transition. Chibib has over 30 years of financial and operational leadership experience across public companies, private equity-backed businesses and high-growth technology firms, including six successful exits. Most recently, he was CFO of Raptor Technologies, which was acquired by Warburg Pincus in January.

Chibib's gaming experience includes serving as President and CFO of Multimedia Games, where he helped double revenue, triple profitability, and grow the company's market value from about $47 million to over $1 billion before its $1.2 billion acquisition. He later served as Chairman and Audit Committee Chair of playAGS until its acquisition in 2025. He also held senior finance roles at Self Financial, NetSpend, and other technology companies.