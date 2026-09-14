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14.09.2026 23:05:04
IGT Names Adam Chibib New CFO, Succeeding Fabio Caledon
(RTTNews) - On Monday, International Game Technology (IGT) announced the appointment of Adam Chibib as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2026.
Chibib will succeed Fabio Celadon, who will remain CFO through October 31 and then serve as an advisor through December 31, to support a smooth transition. Chibib has over 30 years of financial and operational leadership experience across public companies, private equity-backed businesses and high-growth technology firms, including six successful exits. Most recently, he was CFO of Raptor Technologies, which was acquired by Warburg Pincus in January.
Chibib's gaming experience includes serving as President and CFO of Multimedia Games, where he helped double revenue, triple profitability, and grow the company's market value from about $47 million to over $1 billion before its $1.2 billion acquisition. He later served as Chairman and Audit Committee Chair of playAGS until its acquisition in 2025. He also held senior finance roles at Self Financial, NetSpend, and other technology companies.
Trading Signals: BP - Im Sog der Ölpreise
Die Aktie des britischen Multis ist dabei, nach oben aus dem kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend auszubrechen. Neben der Charttechnik und dem hohen Ölpreis spricht der Ehrgeiz der neuen BP-Chefin für weitere Avancen.Weiterlesen!
Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch?
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Ameriprise Financial
✅ Schneider Electric
✅ ASM
✅ HSBC
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Während der heimische Aktienmarkt am Montag zulegte, war bei den deutschen Nachbarn ein Minus zu sehen. Anleger an den US-Börsen hielten sich zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.