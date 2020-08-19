IGT Announces Sports Betting Technology Agreement with Boyd Gaming

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today announced that it has signed a long-term sports betting technology agreement with leading U.S. casino operator Boyd Gaming Corporation.

Under the terms of the agreement, Boyd Gaming will utilize IGT's PlaySports platform to support Boyd Gaming's retail sportsbooks throughout Nevada, along with its Nevada-based mobile sports app and online sports betting portal. Additionally, Boyd Gaming will deploy IGT's self-service PlaySports Kiosks throughout its Nevada-based gaming venues. IGT and Boyd Gaming will take a phased approach for rolling out the features and services associated with this technology agreement.

"IGT and Boyd Gaming will create a dynamic omnichannel sports betting product that is sure to stand apart in Nevada, the most mature and high-volume sports betting destination in the U.S.," saidEnrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President."IGT's PlaySports platform enables Boyd Gaming to differentiate its sports betting product in meaningful ways that position them to attract new players and grow revenue in the segment."

In addition to offering players a more robust and progressive sports betting program, the PlaySports platform will allow Boyd Gaming to offer improved backend system navigation, and seamlessly update app content in line with real-time data and betting trends. Players will also be able to enjoy a range of new bets, features and conveniences.

IGT and Boyd Gaming have maintained a sports betting relationship in the U.S. since 2018. In addition to Boyd Gaming's Nevada-centric sports betting product, the PlaySports platform is powering sports betting at Boyd Gaming-owned properties in Pennsylvania, Iowa, Indiana and Mississippi.

