|
12.12.2023 15:00:00
Ignitis group continues to secure short-term funding
AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 12 December 2023 the Management Board of the Group approved the amendment of a credit line agreement with OP Corporate Bank plc Lithuanian branch (hereinafter – the Credit line with OP) by increasing the credit line limit from EUR 74 million up to EUR 150 million.
The Credit line with OP will be used to manage working capital needs and to maintain adequately liquidity of the Group. After signing the amendment to the Credit line with OP, the total amount of credit lines concluded by the Group with banks will amount to EUR 845 million with utilisation of EUR 199 million.
The amendment of the Credit line with OP will be signed in the coming days, the Group will not inform about their signing in a separate material event notice.
The initial Credit line with OP was approved by the Group’s Management Board on 16 August 2022 (link) while the prolong of the Credit line with OP was approved by the Group’s Management Board on 3 October 2023 (link).
The Group informs that information on the amounts of short-term financing agreements is published in the financial statements of the Group. Accordingly, there will be no separate notifications on new or amended agreements that do not affect the activities, financial performance, assets or financial condition of the Group.
The information provided in this notification does not change the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance.
For more information please contact:
Arturas Ketlerius
Head of Corporate Communications at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)
|
20.11.23
|Ausblick: Ignitis Grupe (spons GDR) präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Ignitis Grupe (spons GDR) vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)
Top Themen: Zinsen & Inflation in 2023? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Gast: Peter Siber
Top Themen: Zinsen & Inflation in 2023? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Gast: Peter Siber
Heute zu Gast im BX Swiss Morningcall ist Peter Siber, COO, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei smzh ag. Mit Peter Siber besprechen Investment-Stratege François Bloch, MBA/EMBA und Börsen-Experte David Kunz die Herausforderungen der smzh ag. Die Bankensituation in der Schweiz und erläutern den Unterschied zwischen Vermögensverwaltern und Finanzdienstleistern.
Ausserdem im Fokus aus dem BX Musterportfolio: Broadridge Financial
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|08.12.23
|Schroders: Outlook 2024: Swiss stock market
|07.12.23
|Schroders: COP28: auf der Suche nach Verpflichtungen zu Massnahmen
|01.12.23
|Schroders: Unconstrained fixed income views: November 2023
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor den Notenbanken-Zinsentscheidungen: Dow freundlich erwartet -- SMI stabil -- DAX kann Gewinne nach neuem Rekordhoch nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt am Dienstag kaum vom Fleck. Der DAX markiert ein neues Rekordhoch. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am Dienstag zuversichtlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}