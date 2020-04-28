Ignite Merges With sr4 Partners And Announces 3-Part Leadership Forum

CHICAGO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite , a Chicago-based leadership development company is merging with sr4 Partners , a local organizational health consultancy, in a timely move to expand and deepen how they serve their clients. To feature the strength of the newly integrated team, sr4 is offering senior leaders complimentary participation in a 3-part forum to help them lead through the on-going disruption of our current global health and economic crisis.

"Disruption will be the new norm for the foreseeable future," says Todd Israelite, sr4 Founding Partner, "and leaders cannot afford business as usual. Our merger with Ignite is a great example of new collaborative opportunities, and the leadership forum will highlight the value we bring to our clients and the business community at-large as we work together to navigate these challenging times."

The 3-part forum will focus on new approaches to communication, engagement and problem-solving that are required in order to thrive in our new reality. Each session will offer curated content and best practices, peer to peer interaction, and the application of useful strategies to the participant's context. While space is available, senior leaders and up to two of their colleagues can register without cost. An exclusive option for teams preferring a company-only experience is also available.

For more than a decade, sr4 Partners has helped improve organizational performance through healthier leaders, more cohesive teams, thriving culture, and an inclusive approach to change. Serving mid-market through Fortune 500 clients across industries, the addition of Ignite will strengthen sr4's leadership development capabilities by adding an enrollment-based offer to its consulting services. Ignite, founded in 2017 by Rich Johnson and Ryan Jeffery, cultivates purpose-driven leaders with both the competence and character for today's changing world.

"Ignite's leadership community has provided the perfect compliment to our internal L&D programs as we prioritize the personal and professional growth of our people," said Denise Bindelglass, VP of People at ActiveCampaign. "We are excited for even greater impact as they join sr4 Partners."

The Ignite Community by sr4 will continue to provide members with opportunities to develop as leaders, connect with peers and personalize their learning journey through a more robust calendar of workshops and training experiences . Memberships are $1,500 annually or $159/month per employee and volume discounts are available.

