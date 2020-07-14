Ignite Announces Two New Appointments To Board Of Directors And Results Of 2020 Annual General Meeting

VAUGHAN, Ontario, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) ("IGNITE" or the "Company"), a global consumer packaged goods brand, announced today that Greg Gilpin-Payne of International Stem Cell Enterprises and Darren Schwartz of Choice Management Corp. were elected to its board of directors.

Mr. Gilpin-Payne controls Vulcan Enterprises SKN, Ltd., Veritas Investments Ltd., and International Investments Inc., all of whom are significant shareholders of IGNITE.

"We are pleased to welcome Greg and Darren as new independent directors to IGNITE's board," said Lester Lee, IGNITE's President. "The addition of these individuals complements our board of directors' skills and experiences, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all of IGNITE's shareholders. We look forward to their contributions and are excited they chose IGNITE."

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of IGNITE took place via telephone on July 10, 2020 under special arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders representing approximately 243,264,150 shares and votes were represented at the meeting by proxy.

In addition, IGNITE's shareholders voted in favour of increasing the size of the board to six directors, thereby in addition to Mr. Gilpin-Payne and Mr. Schwartz, shareholders also re-elected IGNITE's existing four directors, namely, Dan Bilzerian, Lu Galasso, Tom Kofman and Lester Lee. Lastly Shareholders also re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP as the auditors of IGNITE for the year ended December 31, 2020 and authorized IGNITE's board to fix their renumeration.

ABOUT IGNITE

IGNITE is a global consumer products company operating in the premium segment of the market. Founded by Dan Bilzerian, the Company's 'quality-first' approach is fundamental to everything IGNITE does. Originally operating in the cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness space, IGNITE was able to establish a high degree of brand awareness. IGNITE product categories now include a full line of CBD oil tinctures, CBD topicals, CBD pet products and CBD vape devices, produced by various partners and sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company's website, ignite.co. The IGNITE THC product line, which was launched subsequent to the CBD product line, incorporates quality, locally-sourced cannabis products.

Since the launching of its THC and CBD products, the Company has expanded into the beverage space, launching a full line of functional performance-enhancing drinks. The IGNITE beverage line currently consists of PH-alkaline balanced water, the ZRO line of premium performance drinks, and a gluten-free, seven-time distilled vodka. IGNITE beverages will be distributed nationally within the United States and available to purchase on the IGNITE beverages website, IgniteBeverages.co.

IGNITE is a socially responsible company and is committed to using its marketing and brand power as a positive catalyst for health and wellbeing. The IGNITE management team believes that socially-responsible actions have a positive impact on the Company, its employees and its shareholders.

Shares of IGNITE are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "BILZ" and quoted in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol "BILZF".

Further information on IGNITE can be found on the Company's website at ignite.co.

For further information, please contact:

Linda K. Menzel, General Counsel

Tel: 310-867-3859

Email: linda.menzel@ignite.co

7074676

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ignite-announces-two-new-appointments-to-board-of-directors-and-results-of-2020-annual-general-meeting-301092756.html

SOURCE IGNITE International Brands, Ltd.