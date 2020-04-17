Ignacio L. Götz's newly released "Jesus the Jew" contains a comprehensive look at the life of Jesus as a Jewish man of earthly persona

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jesus the Jew: Reality, Politics, and Myth—A Personal Encounter": a sagacious dissertation that exposes the life of Jesus that pertains to his work, heritage, ministry, and death that compares to his proclaimed being that is devoid of worldliness. "Jesus the Jew: Reality, Politics, and Myth—A Personal Encounter" is the creation of published author Ignacio L. Götz, a Lawrence A. Stessin–distinguished professor emeritus at New College of Hofstra University and an ordained priest.

Götz shares, "He was born in the spring or early summer of the year 4 or 6 BCE, probably in 'the little town of Bethlehem' in the Galilee, near Nazareth. He became a laborer, maybe a stonemason. His mother, Mary, could not get him married because of his suspect paternity, but he had a girlfriend, Mary of Magdala. He had several brothers, one of them a twin brother, Judas 'the Twin' (Thomas), and two sisters. He was charged by the Romans with sedition. At a preliminary hearing, when queried by the High Priest whether or not he, the laborer in rags, was 'the anointed son of the Blessed One,' as all kings were, he answered, 'Am I?' He was crucified like two thousand other Jews during the Roman occupation of Palestine. He died between 30 and 32 CE. His followers revered him as a prophet, but he was a marginal Jew who went about doing good.

"Little more than one hundred years later, Tertullian, the African apologist, would write, 'I am saved if I be not ashamed of him.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ignacio L. Götz's new book presents the untold moments of Jesus that inspired people and loved ones to declare the glory he possesses that revolutionized beliefs and transformed lives.

Readers are filled in with critical discussions that analyze the many instances of interweaving holy and earthborn characteristics of Jesus that profoundly impacted history and changed the world.

