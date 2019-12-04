IGM Financial Inc. Announces November 2019 Investment Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management

WINNIPEG, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total investment fund net new money of ($85.4) million as shown in Table 1. Investment fund assets under management were $161.4 billion at November 30, 2019, compared with $158.0 billion at October 31, 2019 and $149.2 billion at November 30, 2018. Total assets under management were $166.4 billion at November 30, 2019, compared with $162.9 billion at October 31, 2019 and $155.2 billion at November 30, 2018. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.

Table 1 - Net New Money Month ended November 30, 2019 ($millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Mackenzie Investments Investment

Planning

Counsel4 Intercompany

Eliminations1 IGM

Financial











Mutual Funds









Gross Sales $727.5 $893.9 $55.4

$1,676.8 Net New Money ($131.9) ($8.3) 3 ($19.0)

($159.2)











ETFs









Net New Money

$114.2



$114.2 Inter-product Eliminations

($20.1)2

($20.3) ($40.4)











Consolidated









Net New Money ($131.9) $85.8 ($19.0) ($20.3) ($85.4)





1 Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected in multiple segments and excludes

$20.3 million in net new money by IG Wealth Management and IPC mutual fund investments in ETFs 2 $20.1 million of net new money in ETFs by Mackenzie Investments mutual funds 3 During November 2019, an institutional client which includes Mackenzie mutual funds within its investment

offerings made fund allocation changes which resulted in sales of $81.1 million, redemptions of $165.5 million

and net redemptions of $84.4 million 4 Preliminary Counsel mutual funds net new money do not include sales/redemptions in the IPC Private Wealth

program. IPC Private Wealth program flows are included in figures presented in MD&A

*Mutual Fund Net New Money is defined as Gross Sales less Gross Redemptions and is consistent with the terminology

used in the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) issued by IGM Financial

Table 2 - Assets under Management

($billions) (unaudited) November

2019 October

2019 November

2018 % Change

Last Month % Change

YOY











IGM Financial Total Assets under Management5 $166.44 $162.90 $155.15 2.2 7.3











IGM Financial Investment Funds Assets under Management5 $161.39 $157.96 $149.19 2.2 8.2











IG Wealth Management









Mutual Funds $92.97 $91.02 $86.27 2.1 7.8 Total IG Wealth Management $92.97 $91.02 $86.27 2.1 7.8











Mackenzie Investments









Mutual Funds $60.68 $59.36 $55.77 2.2 8.8 ETFs $4.32 $4.17 $3.14 3.6 37.6 Inter-product Eliminations6 ($1.26) ($1.22) ($0.82) 3.3 53.7 Investment Funds $63.74 $62.31 $58.09 2.3 9.7 Sub-advisory, institutional and

other $6.25 $6.09 $7.44 2.6 (16.0) Total Mackenzie Investments $69.99 $68.40 $65.53 2.3 6.8























Investment Planning Counsel7 $5.46 $5.37 $5.31 1.7 2.8





5 Mackenzie sub-advisory mandates to Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds and investment in Mackenzie

investment funds by mutual funds managed by IG Wealth Management or Investment Planning Counsel are

reported within Mackenzie's results and are eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated results: - Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated total assets were $2.0 billion at November 30, 2019

($1.9 billion at October 31, 2019 and $2.0 billion at November 30, 2018) - Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated investment fund assets were $780 million at November

30, 2019 ($739 million at October 31, 2019, $484 million at November 30, 2018) 6 Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs of $1.3 billion as at November 30, 2019 ($1.2 billion as at October 31,

2019 and $824 million as at November 30, 2018) 7 IPC's total assets under management includes Counsel Mutual Funds and the Private Wealth Program

Preliminary average investment fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management8

($billions) (unaudited) Quarter to Date



IGM Financial Total Average Assets under Management9 $163.40



IGM Financial Investment Funds Average Assets under Management9 $158.42



IG Wealth Management

Mutual Funds $91.31 Total IG Wealth Management $91.31



Mackenzie Investments

Mutual Funds $59.54 ETFs $4.16 Inter-product Eliminations10 ($1.22) Investment Funds $62.48 Sub-advisory, institutional and other $6.15 Total Mackenzie Investments $68.63



Investment Planning Counsel11 $5.37





8 Based on daily average investment fund assets and month-end average institutional, sub-advisory and other assets 9 Mackenzie sub-advisory mandates to Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds and investment in Mackenzie

investment funds by mutual funds managed by IG Wealth Management or Investment Planning Counsel are

reported within Mackenzie's results and are eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated results:

- Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated total assets were $1.9 billion at November 30, 2019

- Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated investment fund assets were $739 million at

November 30, 2019 10 Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs of $1.2 billion as at November 30, 2019 11 IPC's total assets under management includes Counsel Mutual Funds and the Private Wealth Program

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $166 billion in total assets under management. The company provides a broad range of financial and investment planning services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

