05.08.2020 20:10:00

IGM Financial Inc. Announces July 2020 Investment Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management and IG Wealth Management Assets Under Administration and Client Net Flows

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total investment fund net new money of $153.2 million as shown in Table 1. Investment fund assets under management were $163.0 billion at July 31, 2020, compared with $157.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and $157.2 billion at July 31, 2019. Total assets under management were $170.7 billion at July 31, 2020, compared with $165.4 billion at June 30, 2020 and $162.2 billion at July 31, 2019. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.

IGM Financial Inc. (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.)

Investment fund net new money includes gross sales of $1.5 billion and net new money of $153 million compared to gross sales of $1.7 billion and net new money of $315 million in July 2019.

IG Wealth Management reported preliminary assets under administration of $96.9 billion at July 31, 2020 compared to $93.6 billion at June 30, 2020 and $94.0 billion at July 31, 2019. Net client inflows were $4 million during July 2020 compared to net client inflows of $30 million in July 2019.

Mackenzie Investments reported investment fund net inflows of $226 million in July 2020 compared to net inflows of $352 million in July 2019.

Table 1 – Investment Fund Net Flows
Month ended July 31, 2020


($millions) (unaudited)

IG Wealth
Management

Mackenzie
Investments

Investment
Planning
Counsel3

Inter-co.
Elimin.1

IGM
Financial







Mutual Funds






Gross Sales

$618.3

$801.9

$32.1


$1,452.3

Net New Money

($50.0)

$136.1

($20.4)


$65.7







ETFs






Net New Money


$224.9



$224.9

 

Inter-product Eliminations


 

($135.4)2


 

($2.0)

 

($137.4)







Investment Funds Net New Money

($50.0)

$225.6

($20.4)

($2.0)

$153.2

Other Client AUA Net Flows

$54.0





Net Client Inflows

$4.0





*Mutual Fund Net New Money is defined as Gross Sales less Gross Redemptions and is consistent with the terminology used in the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) issued by IGM Financial. Net Client Flows is defined as net contributions to client accounts and includes IG investment funds, third party investment funds, equity and fixed income securities, high interest savings accounts and deposits held at IG Wealth Management.

Table 2 - Assets under Management and Administration


($billions) (unaudited)

July 2020

June 2020

July 2019

% Change
Last Month

% Change
YOY







IGM Financial

Total Assets under Management4

$170.73

$165.40

$162.16

3.2

5.3







IGM Financial

Investment Funds

Assets under Management4

$163.00

$157.84

$157.18

3.3

3.7







IG Wealth Management






Mutual Funds

$92.17

$89.53

$90.56

2.9

1.8

Total IG Wealth Management

$92.17

$89.53

$90.56

2.9

1.8







Mackenzie Investments






Mutual Funds

$62.39

$60.13

$59.21

3.8

5.4

ETFs

$7.07

$6.64

$3.81

6.5

85.6

Inter-product Eliminations5

($2.40)

($2.19)

($1.07)

9.6

124.3

Investment Funds

$67.06

$64.58

$61.95

3.8

8.2

Sub-advisory, institutional and
other

$8.82

$8.64

$6.15

2.1

43.4

Total Mackenzie Investments

$75.88

$73.22

$68.10

3.6

11.4













Investment Planning Counsel6

$5.14

$5.04

$5.38

2.0

(4.5)







IG Wealth Management Assets
under Administration

$96.90

$93.64

$93.99

3.5

3.1








Preliminary average investment fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management7


($billions) (unaudited)

Quarter to Date



IGM Financial

Total Average Assets under Management8

$168.91



IGM Financial

Investment Funds Average Assets under Management8

$161.27



IG Wealth Management


Mutual Funds

$91.38

Total IG Wealth Management

$91.38



Mackenzie Investments


Mutual Funds

$61.56

ETFs

$6.85

Inter-product Eliminations9

($2.29)

Investment Funds

$66.12

Sub-advisory, institutional and other

$8.73

Total Mackenzie Investments

$74.85



Investment Planning Counsel10

$5.12

________________________________________________________________________________________

1

Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected in multiple segments and excludes $2.0 million in net new money by IG Wealth Management and IPC mutual fund investments in ETFs.

2

$135.4 million of net new money in ETFs by Mackenzie Investments mutual funds.

3

IGM Financial and Counsel mutual funds net new money presented does not include sales/redemptions in the IPC Private Wealth program. IPC Private Wealth program flows are included in figures presented in the MD&A.

4

Mackenzie sub-advisory mandates to Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds and investment in Mackenzie investment funds by mutual funds managed by IG Wealth Management or Investment Planning Counsel are reported within Mackenzie's results and are eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated results:


-  Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated total assets were $2.5 billion at July 31, 2020 ($2.4 billion at June 30, 2020 and $1.9 billion at July 31, 2019).


-  Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated investment fund assets were $1.4 billion at July 31, 2020 ($1.3 billion at June 30, 2020, $709 million at July 31, 2019).

5

Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs of $2.4 billion as at July 31, 2020 ($2.2 billion as at June 30, 2020 and $1.1 billion as at July 31, 2019).

6

IPC's total assets under management includes Counsel Mutual Funds and the Private Wealth Program.

7

Based on daily average investment fund assets and month-end average institutional, sub-advisory and other assets.

8

Mackenzie sub-advisory mandates to Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds and investment in Mackenzie investment funds by mutual funds managed by IG Wealth Management or Investment Planning Counsel are reported within Mackenzie's results and are eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated results:


-  Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated total assets were $2.4 billion at July 31, 2020.


-  Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated investment fund assets were $1.3 billion at July 31, 2020.

9

Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs of $2.3 billion as at July 31, 2020.

10

IPC's total assets under management includes Counsel Mutual Funds and the Private Wealth Program.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $171 billion in total assets under management. The company provides a broad range of financial and investment planning services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

A MEMBER OF THE POWER CORPORATION GROUP OF COMPANIES.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 44.58
1.66 %
The Swatch Grp 194.50
0.93 %
UBS Group 11.08
0.68 %
CieFinRichemont 57.10
0.56 %
CS Group 10.06
0.45 %
Swiss Re 71.26
-0.70 %
Roche Hldg G 317.25
-1.20 %
Nestle 107.82
-1.23 %
Swisscom 487.60
-1.24 %
Novartis 75.95
-1.48 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
15:18
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10:00
Implications of US Borrowing $3 Trillion in H1 2020
09:04
SMI schaltet wieder einen Gang zurück
04.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Leonteq AG
03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
Meyer Burger-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Meyer Burger sichert sich Produktionsstandorte für Solarzellen in Ostdeutschland
Dämpfer für Euro-Stärke? Wieso der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zulegt
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Therapie Rozlytrek in zwei Indikationen
Krisen-Profiteur: So weit kann es für den Goldpreis laut Analysten noch gehen
Studie zeigt: Nicht erst mit Negativzinsen lohnt sich Sparen nicht mehr
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Alphabet nimmt 10 Milliarden Dollar mit Anleihen auf - Aktie schliesst im Minus
Wall Street-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Gewinnmitnahmen: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street stärker -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel mehrheitlich fester
Die US-Märkte zeigen sich am Mittwoch auf grünem Terrain. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit schwächerer Tendenz. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB