Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'578 0.1%  SPI 15'269 0.1%  Dow 33'349 0.1%  DAX 15'917 0.0%  Euro 0.9744 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'316 0.0%  Gold 2'021 0.5%  Bitcoin 24'527 1.4%  Dollar 0.8958 0.0%  Öl 75.6 1.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nach zahlreichen Short-Wetten: UBS-Aktie von Analystenhaus abgestuft
Pharma- und Biotech-Aktien kaufen: Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
Tesla-Aktie im Minus: Tesla muss in China mehr als eine Million Autos zurückrufen
Vorwurf betrügerischer Geschäftspraktiken gegen Apple: Ermittlungen in Frankreich - Apple-Aktie schwächer
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon645156Newron Pharmaceuticals2791431Molecular Partners25637909Hapag-Lloyd29897750Lindt1057076BMW324410Barry Callebaut900296Ascom1133920Evolva126205578Autoneum12748036EFG International2226822Deutsche Telekom1026592HENSOLDT56875079Addex Therapeutics2985075VINCI508670
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

IGEA Pharma Aktie [Valor: 41217478 / ISIN: NL0012768675]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.05.2023 22:50:13

IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA to update on unaudited key figures and ongoing matters

IGEA Pharma
0.04 EUR -31.93%
Kaufen Verkaufen

IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Interim Report
IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA to update on unaudited key figures and ongoing matters

15-May-2023 / 22:50 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IGEA to update on unaudited key figures and ongoing matters

 

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 15 May 2023. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the disclosure of unaudited key figures (as anticipated on 30 April 2023) and certain other ongoing matters as follow:

 

  • the group did not start to generate revenue in the industrial process segment (same as previous period) and the distribution segment did not operate due to defocused activities (2021: revenue for TEUR 103.3).The industrial activities on CBD and other extractionare definitively behind schedule.

 

Given the unsatisfactory outcome of the industrial segment, the board of directors in charge since end of April 2023 immediately started to sound valuable alternatives, including the full outsourcing of operations. Discussions with EU located GMP manufacturers are ongoing, and strategic decisions are expected to be taken by the board within the next coming month.

 

  • costs of sales were TEUR 16.4 (2021: TEUR 126.2), consequently marginal in relation to the revenue performance.
  • operating expenses were TEUR 9627.7 (2021: TEUR 1301.9), of which TEUR 8,917.5 due to the decision of the board of directors in charge since end of April 2023 the fully impair the goodwill generated in September 2021 from IGEA Pharma NV and Blue Sky Natural Resource LTD combining their businesses, as a consequence of a potential outsourcing scenario (2021: impairments for TEUR 413.5).
  • other income was TEUR 477.0 (2021: TEUR 179.9), substantially due to the decision of the previous board of directors to allocate all the frozen hemp flowers and other vegetable matrices inventories to the joint venture Blue Sky Swiss SA.
  • share of net loss of associated and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method was TEUR 935.4 (2021: TEUR 132.3), with an overall increase deriving from the delays in setting up the industrial activities.
  • EBITDA as adjusted (before impairment charges) and EBIT was TEUR -1183.9 (2021: -863.8) and TEUR -10101.4 (2021: TEUR -1,277.3) respectively.
  • finance income and costs were negligible (same as previous period).
  • The net loss of the period was TEUR 10,109.0 (previous period: TEUR 1,258.9).
  • total assets were TEUR 1,798.4 (2021: TEUR 11,388.3), with an equity of TEUR

-143.2 (2021: TEUR 9,578.7).

 

The board of directors in office since end of April 2023 immediately activated the measures considered adequate to ensure the funds required to continue operations while evaluating the future evolution of the business.

 

***

 

About IGEA

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses through its Joint Venture on industrial CO2 supercritical extraction of CBD and other valuable components from their vegetable matrices for health prevention, pharma, food&beverage, and other selected industries, with an innovative early-stage commercial and highly diversifiable pipeline. The company aims to become a center of excellence on highly controlled vegetable matrices and their industrial extraction technology. On the other hand, Igea operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, commercializing an Alzheimers prevention set (which includes Alz1, an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded Alz1 Tab designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in the next future. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies.

 

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

 

Contacts

Pierpaolo Cerani, CEO, cerani@igeapharma.nl

 

Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and either this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development, or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as maybe required by law.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: IGEA Pharma N.V.
Siriusdreef 17
2123 WT Hoofddorp
Netherlands
Phone: +31 23 568 9494
E-mail: info@igearesearch.com
Internet: www.igeapharma.nl
ISIN: NL0012768675
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1633631

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1633631  15-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1633631&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu IGEA Pharma N.V. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IGEA Pharma N.V. Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen