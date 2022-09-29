Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'129 -0.9%  SPI 12'974 -1.0%  Dow 29'226 -1.5%  DAX 11'976 -1.7%  Euro 0.9578 0.8%  EStoxx50 3'279 -1.7%  Gold 1'661 0.1%  Bitcoin 18'976 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9757 0.0%  Öl 88.9 -0.5% 
0 CHF Kommission
IGEA Pharma Aktie [Valor: 41217478 / ISIN: NL0012768675]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.09.2022 00:10:26

IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA to get SIX approval to the semi-annual 2022 report disclosure

IGEA Pharma
0.07 EUR 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results
IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA to get SIX approval to the semi-annual 2022 report disclosure

30-Sep-2022 / 00:10 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

IGEA to get SIX approval to the semi-annual 2022  report disclosure

 

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 30 September 2022. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the grant of a temporary exemption from its disclosure obligations with respect to the half year 2022  report.

 

In accordance with our statutory auditors, considering that we will publish the 2021 annual report in the next days, it will be unusual to  publish the half year 2022 report before the publication of the 2021 annual report.

 

In accordance with SIXs approval, this press release sets out the relevant section of the decision:

 

I.  The exemption application of IGEA (Issuer) dated 29 September 2022 requesting an
extension of the deadline to publish its semi-annual 2022 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 31 October 2022 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a and b) and under the following conditions (lit. c):

 

  1. SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the registered shares of the Issuer in case its 2022 semi-annual report is not published in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Monday, 31 October 2022, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest.

  

  1.  IGEA is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision until Friday, 30 September 2022, 7.30 am CET, at the latest. The notice must contain:
    - the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position;

       - the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2022
          semi-annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG;
       - the unaudited key figures such as net revenues, EBITDA, EBIT, profit/loss, balance sheet total, equity etc.
         for the 2022 semi-annual results.

 

 The unaudited key figures for semi-annual 2022 are anticipated as follow:

  • The group did not generate revenue;
  • The group did not generate Cost of sales;
  • Operating expenses were 386K . The significant decrease is mainly due to the reduction of the sales and marketing expenses and to the ongoing optimization on general and administration;
  • Having no Sales revenue EBITDA is equal to total operating expences; 
  • the net loss is 366K;

 

 

***

 

 

 

 

 

About IGEA

 

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses through its Joint Venture on industrial CO2 supercritical extraction of CBD and other valuable components from their vegetable matrices for health prevention, pharma, food&beverage and other selected industries, with an innovative early-stage commercial and highly diversifiable pipeline. The company aims to become a center of excellence on highly controlled vegetable matrices and their industrial extraction technology. On the other hand, Igea operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, commercializing an Alzheimers prevention set (which includes Alz1, an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded Alz1 Tab designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in the next future. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies.

 

 

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

 

 

Contacts

VincenzoMoccia,CEO,+393405830933 moccia@igeapharma.com

 

       Disclaimer

      This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and  either this document

        nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained

        in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of

        whatever kind for the correctness  and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not

        assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release

        whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain

        specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business.

        Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other

        factors  which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,

        development, or  performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements.

        Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements.

        IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events

        or developments,  except as maybe required by law.

 

 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: IGEA Pharma N.V.
Siriusdreef 17
2123 WT Hoofddorp
Netherlands
Phone: +31 23 568 9494
E-mail: info@igearesearch.com
Internet: www.igeapharma.nl
ISIN: NL0012768675
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1453691

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1453691  30-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453691&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu IGEA Pharma N.V. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IGEA Pharma N.V. Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

29.09.22 Vontobel: Bahn frei für Porsche Börsengang
29.09.22 Julius Bär: u.a. 25.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.09.22 Porsche – der Börsengang des Jahres
29.09.22 DAX – Und wieder geht es um die 12.000-Punkte-Marke
29.09.22 Grossbritannien - Milliarden für die Wirtschaft / Kraft Heinz - Weit mehr als Ketchup
29.09.22 SG-Marktüberblick: Porsche im Fokus
29.09.22 BoE sorgt für neue Impulse
28.09.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
23.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Netflix, Spotify
21.09.22 Robert Halver: Höhepunkt der Inflation erreicht? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'262.84 7.74 USSMMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'128.51 29.09.2022 17:30:00
Long 9'695.29 20.00 VSSM6U
Long 9'405.91 12.39 SMIFBU
Long 8'958.76 8.18 VSSMEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie im Minus: Credit Suisse verzeichnet Kader-Wechsel in Investmentbank
Wall Street beendet Handel fester -- SMI letztendlich höher -- DAX zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Ordentlicher Börsenstart: Porsche-Aktie schliesst nach Erstkurs von 84 Euro unverändert
Zins- und Konjunktursorgen im Fokus: Deutliche Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI verbucht zum Handelsende Verluste -- DAX schliesst unter 12' Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
UBS-Aktien und Credit Suisse-Aktien verlieren: UBS und CS zahlen Millionenbusse in USA - Auch CFTC büsst UBS und CS
Darum legt der Euro nach seinen Fall auf einen 20-jährigen Tiefstand wieder zu - zum Franken unter Druck
Biogen-Aktie +39 %: Biogen plant Zulassung von neuem Alzheimer-Medikament
Darum stabilisiert sich der Euro - Deutsche Inflation steigt auf 70-Jahreshoch
Apple-Aktie in Rot: Apple will Produktion der neuen iPhone-Reihe wohl doch nicht erhöhen - Ausbau von Standort München
Schweizer Aktienmarkt im Bären-Territorium: Diese heimischen Werte bieten dennoch Schutz

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit