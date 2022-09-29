IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA to get SIX approval to the semi-annual 2022 report disclosure

IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results

IGEA to get SIX approval to the semi-annual 2022 report disclosure

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 30 September 2022. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the grant of a temporary exemption from its disclosure obligations with respect to the half year 2022 report.

In accordance with our statutory auditors, considering that we will publish the 2021 annual report in the next days, it will be unusual to publish the half year 2022 report before the publication of the 2021 annual report.

In accordance with SIXs approval, this press release sets out the relevant section of the decision:

I. The exemption application of IGEA (Issuer) dated 29 September 2022 requesting an

extension of the deadline to publish its semi-annual 2022 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 31 October 2022 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a and b) and under the following conditions (lit. c):

SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the registered shares of the Issuer in case its 2022 semi-annual report is not published in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Monday, 31 October 2022, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest.

IGEA is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision until Friday, 30 September 2022, 7.30 am CET, at the latest. The notice must contain:

- the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position;

- the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2022

semi-annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG;

- the unaudited key figures such as net revenues, EBITDA, EBIT, profit/loss, balance sheet total, equity etc.

for the 2022 semi-annual results.

The unaudited key figures for semi-annual 2022 are anticipated as follow:

The group did not generate revenue;

The group did not generate Cost of sales;

Operating expenses were 386K . The significant decrease is mainly due to the reduction of the sales and marketing expenses and to the ongoing optimization on general and administration;

Having no Sales revenue EBITDA is equal to total operating expences;

the net loss is 366K;

***

About IGEA

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses through its Joint Venture on industrial CO2 supercritical extraction of CBD and other valuable components from their vegetable matrices for health prevention, pharma, food&beverage and other selected industries, with an innovative early-stage commercial and highly diversifiable pipeline. The company aims to become a center of excellence on highly controlled vegetable matrices and their industrial extraction technology. On the other hand, Igea operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, commercializing an Alzheimers prevention set (which includes Alz1, an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded Alz1 Tab designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in the next future. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies.

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

