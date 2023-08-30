IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA filed the appeal on SIX decision of delisting

IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Delisting/Delisting

30-Aug-2023 / 22:30 CET/CEST

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 30 August 2023. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the filing of the appeal to the decision of the SIX to delist the company.

The board of directors, through his Lawyers, filed on August 28 its appeal to the decision of SIX to delist the company . As already communicated in the last Company press release of August 4, the SIX decision did not consider what the board effectively did since entrance into office and until disclosure of the annual report 2022. The SIX decision of delist will causes severe damages to the Company, including investors and shareholders, by cutting off its ability to further develop its business. The Company has no insolvency or liquidation proceedings going on as also stated by the Company Auditors who have released the going concern on their independent audit report attached to the Company 2022 Annual Report, differently from what stated by SIX in its decision. Furthermore SIX did not grant the right to be heard to the Company. In order to protect all the Companys stakeholders, the board of directors decided to appeal Six decision.

About IGEA

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on CBD and other valuable vegetable extractions for health prevention, cosmeceutical and other selected industries. Furthermore, IGEA operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, commercializing an Alzheimers prevention set (which includes Alz1, an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded Alz1 Tab designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in the next future.

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

Contacts

Pierpaolo Cerani, CEO,cerani@igeapharma.nl

