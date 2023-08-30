Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'090 -0.1%  SPI 14'615 -0.2%  Dow 34'890 0.1%  DAX 15'892 -0.2%  Euro 0.9598 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'315 -0.3%  Gold 1'943 0.3%  Bitcoin 23'943 -1.7%  Dollar 0.8783 0.0%  Öl 86.0 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Stadler Rail217818Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Lonza1384101
Top News
Portfolio abgeändert: Auf diese US-Aktien setzte die Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2023
Vantage Point-Chef Nicholas Ferres rechnet mit harter Landung der US-Wirtschaft
Salesforce macht mehr Gewinn - Salesforce-Aktie nachbörslich mit Kurssprung
HP-Aktie bricht ein: HP mit Gewinnwarnung
BioNTech-Aktie profitiert: BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Zulassung von EMA für Omikron-Impfstoff
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

IGEA Pharma Aktie [Valor: 41217478 / ISIN: NL0012768675]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Börsenplätze Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Historisch Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Börsenplätze
Chart (gross)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.08.2023 22:30:12

IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA filed the appeal on SIX decision of delisting

IGEA Pharma
0.00 EUR -93.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Delisting/Delisting
IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA filed the appeal on SIX decision of delisting

30-Aug-2023 / 22:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IGEA filed the appeal on SIX decision of delisting

 

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 30 August 2023. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the filing of the appeal to the decision of the SIX to delist the company.

 

The board of directors, through his Lawyers,  filed on August 28 its appeal to the decision of SIX to delist the company . As already communicated in the last Company press release of August 4, the SIX decision did not consider what the board effectively did since entrance into office and until disclosure of the annual report 2022. The SIX decision of delist will causes severe damages to the Company, including investors and shareholders, by cutting off its ability to further develop its business. The Company has no insolvency or liquidation proceedings going on as also stated by the Company Auditors who have released the going concern on their independent audit report attached to the Company 2022 Annual Report, differently from what stated by SIX in its decision. Furthermore SIX did not grant the right to be heard to the Company. In order to protect all the Companys  stakeholders, the board of directors decided to appeal Six decision.

 

 

***

 

About IGEA

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on CBD and other valuable vegetable extractions for health prevention, cosmeceutical and other selected industries. Furthermore, IGEA operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, commercializing an Alzheimers prevention set (which includes Alz1, an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded Alz1 Tab designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in the next future.

 

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

 

Contacts

Pierpaolo Cerani, CEO,cerani@igeapharma.nl

 

Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and either this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development, or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as maybe required by law.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: IGEA Pharma N.V.
Siriusdreef 17
2123 WT Hoofddorp
Netherlands
Phone: +31 23 568 9494
E-mail: info@igearesearch.com
Internet: www.igeapharma.nl
ISIN: NL0012768675
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1715401

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1715401  30-Aug-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1715401&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu IGEA Pharma N.V. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IGEA Pharma N.V. Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

10:09 SG-Marktüberblick: 30.08.2023
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
08:30 SMI setzt Erholung dynamisch fort
29.08.23 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ASML Holding NV
29.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
29.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing
28.08.23 Steht Gold vor einem Comeback?
28.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell bleibt vage
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'550.00 18.66
Short 11'801.74 13.45 A0SSMU
Short 12'220.19 8.87 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'090.22 30.08.2023 17:30:13
Long 10'639.15 18.80 V2SSMU
Long 10'371.71 13.29 AOSSMU
Long 9'983.55 8.95 BBSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Evrysdi bei SMA "ab der Geburt" - Zulassung von Tecentriq-Variante in Grossbritannien
Darum sind Euro und Franken am Montag auf Erholungskurs zum Dollar
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
Ausblick: UBS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal - UBS muss nach CS-Übernahme liefern
Raymond James-Analyst: Bei diesen beiden Buffett-Aktien bietet sich zweistelliges Kurspotenzial
Implenia-Aktie knickt ein: Grossaktionär Norbert Ketterer trennt sich von Grossteil seiner Aktien
GAM-Aktie gibt ab: Newgame springt nach gescheiteter Übernahme für GAM in die Bresche - Verwaltungsrat vor Abwahl
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS und "Inside Paradeplatz" haben sich in Vergleich geeinigt
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Diese Veränderungen hat er im 2. Quartal 2023 in seinem Portfolio vorgenommen
DocMorris-Aktie stärker: Deutsches Kabinett beschliesst E-Rezept

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit