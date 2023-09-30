|
30.09.2023 19:15:16
IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA discloses its half-year figures 2023
|
IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results
IGEA discloses its half-year figures 2023
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 30 September2023. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) announced the disclosure if its unaudited interim financial statements as of 30 June 2023.
Overview
The unaudited interim financial statements as of 30 June 2023 available at https://www.igeapharma.nl/category/financial-reports/
***
About IGEA
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on CBD and other valuable vegetable extractions for health prevention, cosmeceuticaland other selected industries.Furthermore, IGEA operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, commercializing an Alzheimers prevention set (which includes Alz1, an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded Alz1 Tab designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in the next future.
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl
Contacts
Pierpaolo Cerani, CEO,cerani@igeapharma.nl
Disclaimer
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and either this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development, or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as maybe required by law.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IGEA Pharma N.V.
|Siriusdreef 17
|2123 WT Hoofddorp
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|+31 23 568 9494
|E-mail:
|info@igearesearch.com
|Internet:
|www.igeapharma.nl
|ISIN:
|NL0012768675
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1738587
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1738587 30-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
