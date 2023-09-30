Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.09.2023 19:15:16

IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA discloses its half-year figures 2023

IGEA Pharma
0.00 EUR -93.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results
IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA discloses its half-year figures 2023

30-Sep-2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IGEA discloses its half-year figures 2023

 

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 30 September2023. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) announced the disclosure if its unaudited interim financial statements as of 30 June 2023.

 

Overview

  • The Group discontinued in 2023 the industrial processing business as well as certain activities of the distribution segment by selling its 95.653%, equity interest in BSNR. The subsidiary was sold on 27 May 2023 and was reported in the financial statements for the half-year 2023 as a discontinued operation, with an overall result from discontinued operations of TEUR 1,674.9.
  • The operating expenses, including any impairment of financial assets, were TEUR 356.2, with a sensible reduction compared to the previous period (TEUR 411.1).
  • EBITDA as adjusted (before impairment charges) and EBIT was TEUR (335.6) (previous period: TEUR (411.1) and TEUR (356.2) (previous period: TEUR (497.0) respectively.
  • The result for the period was TEUR 1,318.6 (previous period: loss of TEUR 487.4),representing basic and diluted earnings/(loos) per share of EUR 0.0039 (previous period: loss of EUR 0.0014), with a basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations of EUR 0.0011 (previous period: 0EUR 0.0014)

 

  • As of 30 June 2023, the Group held total assets of TEUR 105.2 (31 December 2022: TEUR 222.0), all of which are of current nature.
  • Liabilities were TEUR 1,189.0, of which TEUR 510.0 represented by notes convertible in shares (31 December 2022: TEUR 2,622.0, and notes of TEUR 450.0), with the decrease substantially generated by the discontinued operations in May 2023, and the total shareholders equity was TEUR (1,038.8) (31 December 2022: TEUR 82,400.0).
  • The cash flow during the reporting period (net of any exchange difference effects) was TEUR 36.0 (previous period: TEUR 86.0), of which TEUR 203.0 (previous period: TEUR 204.1) used for operations, TEUR 262.3 from investing activities (previous period: none) mainly from discontinued operations, and TEUR (23.3) deriving from financing activities (previous period: TEUR (290.1)).

 

The unaudited interim financial statements as of 30 June 2023 available at https://www.igeapharma.nl/category/financial-reports/

 

 

***

 

About IGEA

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on CBD and other valuable vegetable extractions for health prevention, cosmeceuticaland other selected industries.Furthermore, IGEA operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, commercializing an Alzheimers prevention set (which includes Alz1, an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded Alz1 Tab designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in the next future.

 

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

 

Contacts

Pierpaolo Cerani, CEO,cerani@igeapharma.nl

 

Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and either this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development, or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as maybe required by law.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: IGEA Pharma N.V.
Siriusdreef 17
2123 WT Hoofddorp
Netherlands
Phone: +31 23 568 9494
E-mail: info@igearesearch.com
Internet: www.igeapharma.nl
ISIN: NL0012768675
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1738587

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1738587  30-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1738587&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

