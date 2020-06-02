|
02.06.2020 22:15:00
IFF to Webcast Fireside Chat at Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference June 8
Regulatory News:
IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent and nutrition, today announced that the Company’s management will be participating in a fireside chat at the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 4:00 PM ET.
Investors may access the live webcast on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we’re using Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005897/en/
