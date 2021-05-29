SMI 11’433 0.8%  SPI 14’731 0.8%  Dow 34’529 0.2%  DAX 15’520 0.7%  Euro 1.0973 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’071 0.8%  Gold 1’909 0.7%  Bitcoin 31’491 -8.7%  Dollar 0.8999 0.3%  Öl 69.7 0.3% 

29.05.2021 07:43:00

IFF 2021 Opens with Green Initiatives for a More Sustainable Future

BEIJING, May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Finance Forum (IFF) starts its two-day 2021 Spring Meetings today. Entitled Global Governance and Development in the Post-Pandemic Era, the meeting aims to provide a platform for in-depth discussions on international cooperation and global governance, while promoting development and collaborations in low-carbon initiatives, sustainable finance, climate change, public health issues, as well as Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI). Global audiences can attend the virtual meetings here.

"We have seen progress with our fight against the pandemic, however, we still face a lost decade for development and grave setbacks to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his opening remarks.

"Reversing this trajectory requires a more concerted global and multilateral response on several fronts, which includes urgent actions to close the global vaccine gap, more support for developing countries that are on the brink of a debt crisis, and resilient recovery from the pandemic and climate change crisis," Guterres added.

"The global recovery is underway—but the paths and pace are diverging dangerously…We face high uncertainty until this pandemic truly ends," said IMF President Kristalina Georgievainin her speech. "Policymakers must take the right actions now by giving everyone a fair shot at the vaccine, recovery, and future."

She believes China has played an important role in the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative and the Common Framework for orderly debt restructuring. The country has also proved the action by supporting the IMF's concessional lending facilities. China is showing efforts on a scale not seen before to accelerate vaccination, while delivering fair vaccine supply to other countries.

"Public health is a global public good," noted Jose Manuel Barroso, IFF Co-chairman and Chair of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization in his speech. "We have to face it also at global level and if possible, with the true sincere spirit of cooperation and solidarity."

Nearly 500 leaders from the worlds of governance, finance, business and academia participate the meeting.

About International Finance Forum (IFF)

Established in 2003, the International Financial Forum is a non-profit and non-governmental unofficial international forum organization. Headquartered in Beijing, it is a high-level dialogue and academic exchange mechanism co-sponsored by business leaders and scholars in the global financial community and academic circles. For more information, please visit: http://www.iff.org.cn/php/list.php?tid=403

Name: Steel Shen

Contact Number: (86) 10 5087 3634

Email: steel.shen@iff.org.cn

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iff-2021-opens-with-green-initiatives-for-a-more-sustainable-future-301301986.html

SOURCE International Finance Forum (IFF)

