03.09.2020 02:00:00

IFA 2020 Special Edition - For the first time since the start of the Corona crisis, a global leading trade fair for consumer electronics will be opening its doors

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IFA 2020 Special Edition is the first major global fair for consumer and home electronics that will physically take place since the pandemic. From September 3rd to September 5th, outstanding brands and up-and-coming start-ups will showcase their novelties, trends and highlights at the Berlin exhibition grounds.

"After all those event cancellations, our industry urgently needs this platform in order to present its innovations. Virtual events are certainly helpful, but they lack the emotional connection," says Director Jens Heithecker.

This year, the main question is: Which innovations will prove successful in the "new normal" of the post COVID 19 situation?

Due to the new importance of our homes and the boom of household appliances, the focus is primarily on smart home applications and products that have a positive influence on the living climate. Besides, the focus is on cutting-edge technologies, such as Internet of things, 5G, Mixed Reality, AI and robotics which will redesign the world in the era of digital working and learning, telemedicine and digital health.

The number of participants is limited, because health and safety are top priority. Nevertheless, there will be non-virtual live events that will focus on B2B core functions of IFA.

Cross-industry innovations will be presented at SHIFT Mobility meets IFA NEXT. For the first time, the platforms for both, technologies that will change our mobility (SHIFT) and future-oriented products, concepts and solutions from high-tech companies, startups and research institutes (IFA NEXT) will be combined and will serve as an expert network.

These event components aim at trade visitors. Media representatives can experience the latest products, press briefings and IFA keynotes live at the IFA Global Press Conferences.

In the Global Broadcast Center, media partner TVT.media will make available extensive moving image material free of charge and rights to journalists who will report on IFA 2020.  

http://www.ifa-gbc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1230119/IFA_Smart_City.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1230117/IFA_2020_Logo.jpg  

Michael Mueller-Jaeger
TVT.media
Tel.: +49 (0)173-2515900
Mail: mmj@tvtmedia.de

 

SOURCE TVT.media GmbH

