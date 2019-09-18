If you could get a vaccination that would prevent cancer - would you?

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The human papillomavirus is a sexually transmitted infection that can cause cervical cancer, vulvar cancer, penile cancer, anal cancer, and throat cancer. But now, there is a vaccination available for those between the ages of 9 and 45 that can prevent this infection, ultimately stopping the risk of cancer.

According to the CDC, human papillomavirus is so common that nearly all sexually active men and women get this virus at some point in their lives. Right now, an estimated 79 million people in the U.S. are infected, and roughly 14 million new cases occur each year. Even with a virus this common, most people don't even know they're infected.

Dr. Ulm says, "This vaccination is an easy round of shots you or even your child can receive at a primary care physician's office that can prevent cancer! I see patients every day that suffer from a life-threatening diagnosis because of this virus, and thanks to incredible cancer research done around the world – these cases can begin to decrease dramatically with a simple shot."

During Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month, organizations around the country urge check-ups, screenings, and now this new HPV vaccination to continue the fight against cancer.

For more information about the HPV vaccination, please visit westcancercenter.org.

SOURCE West Cancer Center