08.06.2020 22:45:00

IEX Group Announces Industry Veteran Daniel Ciment as Chief Operating Officer of IEX Exchange

NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IEX Exchange, operated by IEX Group, Inc., today announced the addition of Daniel Ciment as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Mr. Ciment will lead operations and innovation for IEX Exchange.

IEX Logo

Mr. Ciment is joining IEX following 10 years at J.P. Morgan, where he served as a Managing Director and Head of Global Equities Electronic Trading and Global Agency Program Trading. Under his leadership, his team designed, distributed and serviced leading edge execution products globally to J.P. Morgan's institutional, hedge fund, broker-dealer and corporate clients. Prior to J.P. Morgan, he held similar roles at Barclays Capital, Lehman Brothers and ITG.

"Daniel has spent his career providing best-in-class service and product innovation to all market participants, developing deep expertise, knowledge and earning the respect of the industry," said IEX President and Co-Founder Ronan Ryan. "As COO of IEX Exchange, this experience will be invaluable. I'm thrilled Daniel has joined the team and look forward to working with him."

 "Over the years, we have built a great and trusted relationship with Daniel in his role leading the J.P. Morgan Equities Electronic Trading business," said IEX Co-Founder and CEO Brad Katsuyama.  "He is an industry leader and well regarded by our clients, both on the buy-side and sell-side.  Bringing Daniel onboard as the COO of the Exchange gives us a senior leader who can help drive IEX to the next level as we look at a number of significant opportunities on the horizon. We are excited to have him join our team and are honored that he chose to be a part of what we are building at IEX." 

Mr. Ciment will assume his new role in July. He will report to IEX President and Co-Founder Ronan Ryan.

SOURCE IEX Group, Inc.

SOURCE IEX Group, Inc.

