IEEE-USA Awards Ceremony Going Virtual

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE-USA's prestigious awards ceremony will be streamed live online this year, featuring video appearances from the 2019 award recipients, nominators and board members. Catch the premiere on Facebook or YouTube on Monday, 31 August at 8:00pm ET.

Catch the virtual IEEE-USA Awards Ceremony on Monday, 31 August at 8pm ET!

These annual awards celebrate professionalism, technical achievements and literary contributions to public awareness and understanding of the engineering profession in the United States.

"Each year, we honor those who have contributed significantly to our mission. And it is a great joy to recognize the achievements of some outstanding members again this year," said 2019 IEEE-USA President Tom Coughlin. "We're also excited to share this experience with everyone this year in the comfort and safety of their homes."

The highly sought-after awards include the Robert S. Walleigh Distinguished Contributions to Engineering Award, George F. McClure Citation of Honor, Jim Watson Student Professional Awareness Achievement Award, and more. New this year is the IEEE-USA John Meredith Professional Service Award, named in memory of one of IEEE's most revered volunteers: 2007 IEEE-USA President, John Meredith. To learn about this year's honorees, please visit IEEE-USA InSight.

U.S. IEEE members can still recognize a deserving peer or colleague for a 2020 IEEE-USA Award, but time is running out! Be sure to submit your nomination by the deadline on 15 September.

About IEEE-USA:
IEEE-USA serves the public good and promotes the careers and public policy interests of nearly 180,000 engineering, computing and technology professionals who are U.S. members of IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization.

Visit us online at ieeeusa.org, follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram and check us out on LinkedIn.

IEEE-USA Logo (PRNewsFoto/IEEE-USA (Institute of Electrica)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ieee-usa-awards-ceremony-going-virtual-301119994.html

SOURCE IEEE-USA

