IEEE Conference on Virtual Reality and 3D User Interfaces (IEEE VR) Announces All-Virtual Venue Change Due to COVID-19 Concerns

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE Conference on Virtual Reality and 3D User Interfaces (IEEE VR) will take place completely virtually, from 22-26 March 2020, instead of in-person in Atlanta, Georgia. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution related to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Some of the IEEE VR technology that would have been on display will now be the technology used to deliver the conference experience.

"My co-chairs and I are pleased to deliver the first major academic conference on virtual reality in a completely virtual environment," said IEEE VR General Chair Kyle Johnsen, from the University of Georgia. "By using virtual reality technology, attendees will still be able to observe and engage with other participants, presenters, and supporters while sharing the cutting edge research in our field."

"We were fortunate that we were planning to run a remote virtual experience all along, driven by a need to understand how to reduce the carbon impact of academic conferences and increase access for those who couldn't attend," said Co-chair Blair MacIntyre, from Georgia Tech and Mozilla. "So we were uniquely positioned to make the transition to an all-virtual experience."

The highly anticipated virtual conference experience will stay true to the original technical program of presentations and invited talks on VR and 3D user interfaces. Authors will virtually deliver presentations, and conference attendees participate in real-time via the online platform. All IEEE VR proceedings are published in the IEEE Xplore Digital Library and the Computer Society Digital Library.

For more information about IEEE VR 2020, including ways to attend the conference virtually, visit ieeevr.org/2020/.

The IEEE VR virtual experience will be integrating video conferencing, video streaming, and online chat platforms into a custom-hosted version of the Mozilla Hubs shared virtual world platform, to deliver an immersive online experience to attendees. Participants will be able to watch and discuss the conference talks together; take part in interactive poster, demonstration, and 3DUI contest sessions; and create and share their own social and birds-of-a-feather sessions, at ieevr.online. Hubs runs in most web browsers, using web standards to provide safe, secure access to virtual reality devices, allowing participants to join the conference on almost any device, VR or not. This will be the first time Hubs, or any virtual environment platform, has been used for a premiere academic conference of this scale.

The entire IEEE VR team wishes to express their appreciation for the investment and support of all participating sponsors. Please visit ieeevr.org/2020/contribute/exhibitors.html to view the list of IEEE VR sponsors.

For over 26 years, IEEE VR has presented groundbreaking research and accomplishments by VR pioneers—scientists, engineers, designers, and artists—and this year's event will continue paving the way for the future. The IEEE VR online conference experience will bring together leaders, innovators, and influencers from around the world to disseminate the latest VR research and advancements.

