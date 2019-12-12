+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
12.12.2019 23:30:00

IEC Thermo Touts 900% Sales Growth, Reaffirms Commitment To Local Economy

DELAFIELD, Wis., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After nearly 900% in sales growth during 2019, IEC leadership made the commitment to significantly expand their corporate infrastructure, including additional manufacturing capacities, additional staff, and an even deeper commitment to remaining a USA-based manufacturing, sourcing, and customer service support company. IEC is proud that their achievements translated into many jobs for people in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois.

Founded in 2009, the company began manufacturing high efficiency, multi-phase H.E.M.P. dryers in 2015. These CBD-friendly dryers are specifically designed to handle large volume, continuously and at low temperatures. They provide the effective, but gentle hemp drying system needed to keep CBD intact. After multiple harvest seasons, IEC Thermo is proud members of the HEMP Industries Association and National HEMP Association.

With over 50 years of combined staff experience, the company is poised and serves as a leader in the hemp industry. In addition to increases in product variety and overall production, IEC has also enhanced its outreach and education. The company is prepared to take a pivotal role in the coming industrial hemp boom.

As industrial hemp dryers are essential for quality and mass CBD production, the coming years promise even higher volumes of hemp farm growth. Uses for commercial hemp dryers will continue to rise in areas such as seed production for oils and plastics, along with producing hemp fibers for clothing.

As part of its increased outreach efforts the company showcased products at a number of events in 2019, including:

  • NoCo Hemp Expo. Denver, CO.March 29-30, 2019.
  • West Texas Regional Hemp Conference, San Angelo, TX.August 5-6, 2019
  • Western Seed to Sale US Hemp Conference + Expo, Portland, OR.August 19-20, 2019
  • Farm Progress Show, Decatur, IL.August 27-29, 2019
  • Southern Hemp Expo, Franklin, TN.September 6-7, 2019
  • National Seed to Sale US Hemp Conference + Expo, Las Vegas, NV.Oct 13-15, 2019

IEC Thermo's hemp dryers are available throughout much of the USA and Canada, including Alabama, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Manitoba. More information available at https://www.iec-thermo.com/.

 

SOURCE IEC Thermo

