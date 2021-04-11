IEC Telecom: Digital revolution brings new ways of serving remote areas

DUBAI, UAE, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The advancement of digitalisation is now bringing benefits to businesses in hard-to-reach locations, transforming the way they operate and making life easier for customers in remote areas inadequately served by terrestrial networks.

As it unveils its connectivity solution, Voyager Edge, IEC Telecom says satellite-based solutions can bridge the digital divide and enable remote communities to have equal communication opportunities and to access the services that many city residents take for granted.

"With today's digital technology it is possible to conduct business in areas which were previously not linked to communications networks or where connectivity levels were poor. Imagine being able to transport your office, bank, or service directly to the communities that need you and carry out day-to-day operations without the need to install communications towers or expensive infrastructure," outlines Nabil Ben Soussia, CEO Asia, Middle East & CIS at IEC Telecom Group. "The same concept can be applied to other areas of operation, thereby enabling telemedicine for healthcare, connecting supply chains for logistic companies, facilitating remote maintenance for public utility services, and so on – it's an exciting development."

The vehicular Voyager Edge V can transform any car, van or bus into a remote office. Thanks to the automated failover between GSM and satcom mode, the system ensures reliable connectivity no matter how remote. Voyager Edge expands the scope of operations and offers a new perception of public or private sector service delivery.

The telecommunication infrastructure is regarded as one of the fundamental factors for economic development and in very remote environments is a lifeline, enabling access to government services, commercial opportunities, social infrastructure, e-learning, telemedicine, information and communication networks.

Voyager Edge V combines Thuraya's IP Voyager reliable vehicular satellite terminal with IEC Telecom's lightweight and easy-to-install OneGate Compact to provide a dual GSM/satcom service with least-cost routeing, secure channel for confidential communications and data transfers, virtual dashboard, advanced cyber security, robust back-up facilities and GPS tracking in real-time to ensure continuity of operations and the safety of remote workers. An advanced ­filtration toolkit can prioritise communications and restrict usage, while the dedicated digital portal offers 24/7 access to consumption reports.

Mr Ben Soussia commented: "Satcom technologies will help to close a digital divide between urban and remotely-based communities. Voyager Edge V expands horizons for governmental, NGO's and business operations, enabling a new environment for social and economic initiatives to thrive."

