IDT Launches Energy Efficient and Highly Precise 18-Bit Sensor Signal Conditioner for Capacitive Sensor Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), has launched the ZSSC3230, a new energy efficient and highly precise 18-bit sensor signal conditioner (SSC) for capacitive sensor applications. Its combination of best-in-class signal conditioning, low power consumption and small size makes it ideal for use with humidity, pressure, level and other smart capacitive sensor modules that are included in a variety of consumer, medical and industrial applications, such as HVAC systems, weather stations, smart meters and automated smart building systems.

IDT expands line of energy-efficient signal conditioners.

The ZSSC3230 has a high analog-to-digital conversion (ADC) resolution – up to 18-bit – enabling it to achieve best-in-class accuracy, a critical requirement for the latest generations of sensor-based devices that are increasingly smart and connected to the Internet of Things (IoT).

Complementing the ZSSC3230 SSC's accuracy is its low average power consumption. Requiring as little as 1.3µA at one sample per second, it is ideal for battery-powered applications, such as smart meters and other IoT-connected devices, that are deployed where electrical power is unavailable. Its low power requirements help maximize the battery life of these devices, extending the time between battery replacements and lowering maintenance costs.

Another chief advantage of the ZSSC3230 is the ease with which its capacitive input span and offset can be configured. This flexibility allows the ZSSC3230 to support a broad range of sensors with different characteristics.

"Our new ZSSC3230 sensor signal conditioner combines exceptional accuracy, low power and small size, giving product designers an ideal solution for a new generation of intelligent, sensor-based devices for home automation, smart building and smart city applications," said Uwe Guenther, general manager of IDT's industrial group.

Visit idt.com/ssc for more information about the ZSSC3230 and IDT's SSC portfolio.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

©2019, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Krista Pavlakos
Senior Director, Marketing Communications & Demand Creation
Phone: (408) 574-6640
Email: Krista.Pavlakos@idt.com

 



 

IDT Logo (PRNewsFoto/Integrated Device Technology, I)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idt-launches-energy-efficient-and-highly-precise-18-bit-sensor-signal-conditioner-for-capacitive-sensor-applications-300959018.html

SOURCE Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

