IDScan.net Welcomes Customers from Legal Age Security Systems

NEW ORLEANS, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IDScan.net, a leading developer of identity verification and information gathering technologies, is partnering with Legal Age Security Systems to help customers transition as Legal Age sunsets its products in July 2019.

"Legal Age has been a long-time leader in age verification for bars and restaurants, and we are proud to welcome their customers to IDScan.net. We pledge to provide them with the very best solutions for their ID and age verification needs," said Denis Petrov, the CEO of IDScan.net.

To facilitate a seamless transition, IDScan.net is offering current Legal Age customers an exclusive package - an age verification software with hardware solution - at a discounted price.

Legal Age CEO Gary White said, "We've worked with great customers over the past two decades, and although we're ceasing operations, we are committed to taking care of them. IDScan.net, a competitor we've long admired, is allowing us to do just that."

Serving a broad range of industries, IDScan.net offers a variety of solutions that help bars, restaurants, clubs, dispensaries, and the like to verify age, catch fake IDs, automate data capture, enhance security, and much more. Powered by the most robust parsing engine on the market, IDScan.net's solutions capture and verify the data on any government-issued ID within seconds and with 100 percent accuracy.

IDScan.net's offers off-the-shelf products and enterprise solutions that can be hosted on a secure cloud or on internally-hosted private cloud networks. This allows businesses to share data securely across multiple locations.

A pioneer in new technologies, IDScan.net also offers a new facial recognition add-on, which allows users to detect, identify, and verify individuals on and around their premises using a cutting-edge human analytics platform.

"We're committed to providing Legal Age customers with the same quality of products and services they're accustomed to while providing them access to the tools and resources that our existing food, beverage, and entertainment clients have come to depend on and enjoy," said Petrov.

About IDScan.net

Based in New Orleans, IDScan.net is a leading developer of identity verification and information gathering technologies. With a mission of creating a safer and smarter world, the company has enhanced environments and experiences for over 6,000 clients including IBM, Shell, AMC Theaters, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Dave & Busters, and many more of the world's most trusted brands. Since 2003, the company's international team of industry specialists has pioneered technology that anticipates the rapidly evolving needs of leaders across all industries – from gaming and hospitality, to retail, finance, and education – developing more than 300 custom applications and the industry's leading and most up-to-date library of global ID formats. The company's technology has been approved by the TSA and FBI (CJIS).

