IDnow Publishes Trend Report for the Mobility Industry

MUNICH, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow (www.idnow.io) publishes their first trend report for the mobility sector: "Future mobility: An industry in transformation". As a leading provider of Identity Verification-as-a-Service solutions, IDnow serves more than 250 customers, including numerous companies in the mobility industry. Customers include Sixt, Cluno or TIER but also traditional car manufacturers. The Trend Report provides an overview of an industry in transformation and highlights current opportunities.

Very few industries are currently undergoing as much change as the mobility sector. Technological developments and the demand for climate-friendly and sustainable transport alternatives are driving the enormous changes in the mobility industry and creating new business models.

IDnow's Trend Report discusses current topics such as new mobility services, autonomous driving, digitalisation and electrification. It also addresses the changing user behaviour and shows the opportunities of digitalisation and how new technologies such as AI (artificial intelligence) help to provide maximum user friendliness.

"The mobility sector is experiencing an enormous upheaval for some years now. Traditional car manufacturers and local public transport have been joined by more and more new mobility service providers and trends such as micro-mobility and sharing concepts. All these companies are now striving for the best user-friendliness. It is extremely exciting to work with customers from various sectors of the mobility industry and find new solutions together," says Peer Geiger, Mobility Lead at IDnow.

IDnow has been operating in the European market since 2014 and is an expert in KYC solutions. With its Identity Verification-as-a-Service platform, IDnow offers secure and simple solutions for identity verification to companies from various industries.

For publication please use the following link:

https://www.idnow.io/use-cases/mobility-report/

About IDnow

With their Identity-Verification-as-a-Service (IVaaS) platform, IDnow is committed to making the networked world a safer place. The forgery-proof identity verification offered by IDnow is used in all industries in which companies process customer interactions online that require a maximum level of security. IDnow technology uses artificial intelligence to ensure that an identification document has all security features in order to reliably detect forged documents. It can potentially verify the identities of more than 7 billion customers from 193 different countries in real time.

IDnow covers a wide range of applications in regulated industries in Europe and for entirely new digital business models around the world as well. Through the platform, the identity flow can be adapted on a case-by-case basis to suit regional, legislative and economic requirements.

IDnow is supported by the venture capital investors BayBG, Seventure Partner, G+D Ventures, Corsair Capital and Jet A as well as a consortium of renowned business angels. With more than 250 customers, their clientele includes leading international companies in various industries such as Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, eventim, Raisin (Weltsparen), Sixt, solarisBank, Telefonica Deutschland, UBS, Western Union and wirecard in addition to FinTechs such as Fidor, N26, smava and wefox.

Download "Future mobility: An industry in transformation" for press here:

https://info.idnow.io/rs/262-BHQ-875/images/IDnow-Whitepaper-Future-Mobility-EN.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/882614/IDnow_Logo.jpg

Press contact:

Christina Schwinning

press@idnow.io

+49 89-41324-6054