IDnow and French Identity Technology Provider ARIADNEXT Combine to Create Leading Pan-European Identity Verification Platform

Combined product portfolio will offer one of the broadest sets of identity verification solutions to the European market.

MUNICH and RENNES, France, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a German-based leader in identity verification-as-a-service solutions, today announced that it has agreed to acquire ARIADNEXT, a French company specializing in remote identity verification and digital identity creation.

With IDnow and ARIADNEXT joining forces, the companies can provide one comprehensive identity verification platform, ranging from AI driven to human-assisted technology and from online to point-of-sale verification options. The combination further increases the services IDnow offers to the UK, French and German markets, as well as to international customers with identity verification needs across several jurisdictions and use cases.

On the back of strong adoption of digital identity products, IDnow expects to increase revenue 3x in 2021 versus 2019 and is on track to continue accelerating this growth momentum.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, IDnow has seen an extraordinary increase in demand for their solutions. IDnow's products have been used 200% more compared to last year and many companies have decided to switch to fully digital application processes. The integration of ARIADNEXT, whose service usage has increased more than 130% per year over the last 5 years, will help to meet this rising demand by providing an outstanding, frictionless user experience.

"This combination with ARIADNEXT is an important step towards our vision of building the pan-European leader for identity verification-as-a-service solutions," said Andreas Bodczek, CEO of IDnow. "Identity verification saw a major turn towards digitalization over the past decade and this trend has been further accelerated by the pandemic. It is now critical for banks, insurers, mobility companies and others to shift towards safe, automated solutions. With ARIADNEXT, in addition to our recent acquisition of identity Trust Management AG, IDnow can provide our customers with an even broader suite of products through a single platform with a seamless user experience."

"We are looking forward to joining a team of IDnow's caliber, combining our experience and skills to work towards our shared vison of providing a pan-European secure and future-proof solution to customers," said Guillaume Despagne, President of ARIADNEXT. "With a strong presence in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland and Romania, our combined product portfolios create an unmatched platform for customers across the European market."

IDnow will retain ARIADNEXT's locations in Rennes, Paris, Madrid, Bucharest, Iasi and Warsaw, as well as its over 125 employees. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading identity verification platform in Europe with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform provides a broad portfolio of identity verification solutions, ranging from automated to human-assisted from purely online to point-of-sale, each of them optimized for user conversion rates and security.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom and France and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 670 international clients, spans a wide range of industries, and includes leading international players such as, Western Union, UBS, Commerzbank, Sixt and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, wefox and Tier mobility.

About ARIADNEXT

ARIADNEXT is a European leader in the digital identification industry. By providing fully automated solutions based on Artificial Intelligence, ARIADNEXT offers companies and governments the ability to instantly build trusting relationships with their consumers and citizens. These solutions enable them to meet regulatory challenges and anti-fraud requirements while focusing on customer experience and digital transformation.

The company has offices in France, Spain, Poland and Romania. ARIADNEXT's solutions have already attracted more than 300 customers in Europe such as Société Générale, Crédit Mutuel, Lydia, Younited Credit, Française des Jeux, Unibet, SFR and Bouygues Telecom.

