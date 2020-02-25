IDIQ CEO to Offer Identity-Theft Protection Tips on 'Modern Living With Kathy Ireland'

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The television show "Modern Living with Kathy Ireland®" is featuring the expertise of IDIQ® CEO Scott Hermann, one of the nation's leading specialists in credit monitoring, identity theft protection and data breach management, in an interview set to air at 7:30 a.m. (EST) on February 27 on WE tv.

During the business television program hosted by former-supermodel-turned-super-mogul Kathy Ireland, Hermann emphasizes the importance of identity theft protection, as well as provides tips on how you can best protect your personal and financial information from identity thieves. Hermann has been a part of the credit and identity theft monitoring industry for more than 20 years. He is an award-winning and proven leader who has led IDIQ, and its flagship credit and identity theft monitoring IdentityIQ® brand, to consecutive years of triple-digit growth with a vision to better protect and empower consumers through the active delivery of credit and identity data customized for every stage of life.

Hermann said credit and identity theft monitoring is one of the most important things you can do to protect yourself.

"Everyone needs to be protected," he said. "You have insurance on your house, on your car, but your identity is at risk. It's much more likely to be stolen than your house is to burn down."

IdentityIQ services include credit and identity monitoring, alerts for suspicious activity, dark web monitoring and identity theft insurance for $1 million underwritten by AIG.

He said becoming a victim of identity theft can negatively affect your life for years. "Most people don't find out their victims for years after it's already happened," he said. "At that point in time, a thief has racked up so much money, it's going to take you a year and a half to two years to clean it up and cost you thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses."

Hermann said once thieves have stolen personal information, they can attempt to take out loans, open new credit cards, clone debit cards, change a billing address, obtain a new driver's license and use that false identity when questioned by police. He said actively monitoring credit and identity information with IdentityIQ services allows for quick action when identity thieves strike.

"IdentityIQ is designed for really everybody – everyone is at risk for identity theft," Hermann said.

Hermann's interview on "Modern Living with Kathy Ireland" airs at 7:30 a.m. (EST) on February 27 on WE tv as sponsored content.

For more information and to save 25% off IdentityIQ services, visit identityiq.com/kathyireland.

About IDIQ

IDIQ® is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in credit and identity theft monitoring and data breach preparation. With the IdentityIQ®, DataBreachIQ® and MyScoreIQ® brands, the company delivers credit information, education and protection that benefits consumers and businesses. The company features 100% U.S.-based customer service and support. Visit idiq.com.

