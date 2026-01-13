Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IDEXX Laboratories Promotes Michael Erickson To Succeed Jonathan Mazelsky As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX), a pet healthcare innovator, announced Tuesday the promotion of Michael Erickson to President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 12, 2026. At the same time, President and CEO Jonathan Mazelsky will transition to the role of Executive Chair of the Board of Directors.

Mazelsky has announced his intention to retire from the Company immediately following the Company's annual meeting of shareholders in May 2027, and will work closely with Erickson throughout this extended period to support a seamless transition. Erickson will also join the Board, effective upon his assumption of the role of President and CEO.

Erickson brings nearly two decades of leadership experience and significant healthcare technology and innovation expertise.

Since joining IDEXX in 2011, he has held senior positions across key portions of the Company's business, including diagnostics, software, strategy and corporate accounts, and currently serves as Executive Vice President and General Manager of IDEXX's Global Point of Care Diagnostics and Telemedicine lines of business.

Prior to joining the Company, Erickson advised leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and health service companies as an Associate Principal at McKinsey & Co.