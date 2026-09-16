Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’871 0.5%  SPI 19’556 0.5%  Dow 52’093 -0.6%  DAX 25’489 0.3%  Euro 0.9447 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’274 0.6%  Gold 4’348 1.3%  Bitcoin 62’356 0.7%  Dollar 0.8190 0.0%  Öl 107.3 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Roche149905998Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Schutz vor Geldentwertung: Wann sich Inflation-Linked Bond ETFs für das Portfolio lohnen
KI-Aktien wie NVIDIA & Co. vor dem Kollaps? Darum warnt Ray Dalio vor einem Crash wie in den 1920ern
Starke Gewinne bei Shell, Exxon & Co: Wie riskant sind Ölaktien für Anleger jetzt?
Novartis-Aktie zieht an: Plattform für Wirkstofftransport ins Gehirn übernommen
Silberpreis, Goldpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Mittwochmittag um die Kurse der Rohstoffe
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

IDEXX Laboratories Aktie 940695 / US45168D1046

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.09.2026 13:52:54

IDEXX Buys CoVetAI To Expand Veterinary Workflow Intelligence

IDEXX Laboratories
416.63 CHF -0.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Veterinary diagnostics company IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) announced on Wednesday that it has acquired CoVetAI Inc., a provider of AI-native ambient listening and clinical workflow software for veterinary practices. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal expands IDEXX's software and diagnostics offerings by integrating CoVet's workflow intelligence tools into its ecosystem, making information more accessible and connected across practices.

CoVet will continue to integrate with non-IDEXX practice management systems.

On the Nasdaq, shares of IDEXX closed Tuesday's trading 0.23 percent higher at $510.73.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Meta - Mit „Muse“ aus dem Formtief

Der Social Media-Gigant möchte mit einem eigenen Assistenten die KI-Welle reiten. An der Börse wurde die Lancierung von „Muse“ positiv aufgenommen – die Meta-Aktie klopft am Abwärtstrend an.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu IDEXX Laboratories

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten