IDEXX Buys CoVetAI To Expand Veterinary Workflow Intelligence

(RTTNews) - Veterinary diagnostics company IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) announced on Wednesday that it has acquired CoVetAI Inc., a provider of AI-native ambient listening and clinical workflow software for veterinary practices. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal expands IDEXX's software and diagnostics offerings by integrating CoVet's workflow intelligence tools into its ecosystem, making information more accessible and connected across practices.

CoVet will continue to integrate with non-IDEXX practice management systems.

On the Nasdaq, shares of IDEXX closed Tuesday's trading 0.23 percent higher at $510.73.