Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'778 0.4%  SPI 14'155 0.3%  Dow 35'088 -0.2%  DAX 15'901 0.0%  Euro 0.9643 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'332 -0.2%  Gold 1'998 1.0%  Bitcoin 32'208 -2.9%  Dollar 0.8838 0.0%  Öl 82.5 0.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Bayer10367293Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Julius Bär10248496Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Evolva126205578Sonova1254978
Top News
Depot angepasst: So hat George Soros im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
C3.ai-Aktie: C3.ai erweitert KI-Partnerschaft mit Amazon
Ausblick: thyssenkrupp öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Rivian- und Lucid-Aktie unter der Lupe: Bei welchem der beiden Tesla-Jäger bieten sich Anlegern grössere Chancen?
Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Dienstagshandels
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Idex As Aktie [Valor: 597927 / ISIN: NO0003070609]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.11.2023 23:55:00

IDEX Biometrics: subscription rights exercise - 21 Nov 2023

finanzen.net zero Idex As-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Idex As
0.42 NOK -1.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue in total 389,608 ordinary shares at NOK 0.15 per share to employees who have exercised incentive subscription rights. The incentive subscription rights were issued under the company’s 2019 incentive subscription rights plan, which plan was approved by the annual general meeting on 9 May 2019. 

Following the issue, the company's share capital will be NOK 209,551,597.20 divided into 1,397,010,648 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15. Following the exercise, there are 99,540,243 incentive subscription rights outstanding. 

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of investor relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 9180 0186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 21 November 2023 at 23:55 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Idex As

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten