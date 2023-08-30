IDEX Biometrics payment card solution fully certified by Mastercard

Oslo, Norway – 30 August 2023 – IDEX Biometrics has successfully completed the full Mastercard certification and received Conformity Compliance Statement (CCS) for its IDEX Biometrics Payment Card solution1. The complete and certified biometric card solution includes the IDEX biometric sensor, a Linxens EMV2 module including Infineon’s SLC38B secure element, card inlay with antenna, and the IDEX card operating system with payment applets. Biometric payment cards built on the IDEX Biometrics payment card solution will provide seamless payment experiences for consumers around the world.

The IDEX Biometrics payment card solution has successfully completed Mastercard’s Compliance Assessment and Security Testing (CAST). This is the final Mastercard certification step and follows the previously announced FTAS certification of the sensor performance. Smartcard manufacturers can now fully leverage this certification for their Letters of Approval (LoA) without having to complete compliance tests on their own, significantly reducing development cost and time to market.

More than 15 global and regional card manufacturers and resellers have already selected the IDEX Biometrics certified payment card solution, as they respond to the increasing demand from banks and fintechs for biometric payment cards.

"Infineon is delighted to see our partner IDEX Biometrics bringing their biometric payment cards solution, including Infineon’s high end secure element SLC38B to the market, addressing the increasing needs for secured and convenient payments.” says Tolgahan Yildiz, Head of Product Line Payment Solutions at Infineon. "With its excellent RF performance, increased number of interfaces, and computation power, SLC38B is the right fit for biometric smart cards, enabling seamless user experiences. Infineon is committed to address the emerging market of biometric payments with tailored products and systems together with our partners.”

"This is a significant accomplishment for IDEX Biometrics and our partners, Infineon and Linxens. Together we are bringing to market a top-of-the-line biometric solution to card manufacturers, issuers and banks, featuring the highest levels of user experience and functionality. We expect accelerated growth as these cards built on IDEX certified payment solution reach the market in the fourth quarter of 2023,” says Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

1 Mastercard Compliance Assessment and Security Testing (CAST) and Interface and Application Testing (IAT). Testing performed by independent certified test labs accredited by EMVCo and qualified by Mastercard

2 EMV stands for Europay, Mastercard and Visa

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com





About Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Media Contact Infineon Technologies AG, Fabian Schiffer, Senior Manager Media Relations, E-mail: fabian.schiffer@infineon.com, tel: +49 89 234 25869





