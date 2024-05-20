IDEX Biometrics – Number of shares in Tranche 1 vs Tranche 2 in the private placement on 15 May 2024

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by IDEX Biometrics ASA (the "Company”) on 15 May 2024 regarding a successful private placement of shares.

By inadvertence, the announcement contained a slight error in the allocation of private placement shares between Tranche 1, as issued by the Board pursuant to an authorization to issue shares granted by the extraordinary general meeting dated 21 December 2023, and Tranche 2, to be issued subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting to be called and scheduled for on or about 12 June 2024.

The correct number of Tranche 1 shares is 27,940,213, and the correct number of Tranche 2 shares is 5,393,120, each having a par value of NOK 0.15, with a subscription price of NOK 1.65 per share in the private placement. Consequently, following the issuance of Tranche 1 shares, the Company's share capital is increased with NOK 4,191,031.95 from NOK 42,018,983.25 to NOK 46,210,015.20, and the Company will have 308,066,768 shares issued and outstanding.

The 15 May 2024 announcement is hereby corrected accordingly.

