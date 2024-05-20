Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 131840578 / ISIN: NO0013107490]
20.05.2024 23:52:54

IDEX Biometrics – Number of shares in Tranche 1 vs Tranche 2 in the private placement on 15 May 2024

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by IDEX Biometrics ASA (the "Company”) on 15 May 2024 regarding a successful private placement of shares.

By inadvertence, the announcement contained a slight error in the allocation of private placement shares between Tranche 1, as issued by the Board pursuant to an authorization to issue shares granted by the extraordinary general meeting dated 21 December 2023, and Tranche 2, to be issued subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting to be called and scheduled for on or about 12 June 2024.

The correct number of Tranche 1 shares is 27,940,213, and the correct number of Tranche 2 shares is 5,393,120, each having a par value of NOK 0.15, with a subscription price of NOK 1.65 per share in the private placement. Consequently, following the issuance of Tranche 1 shares, the Company's share capital is increased with NOK 4,191,031.95 from NOK 42,018,983.25 to NOK 46,210,015.20, and the Company will have 308,066,768 shares issued and outstanding.

The 15 May 2024 announcement is hereby corrected accordingly.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 20 May 2024 at 23:50 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.


