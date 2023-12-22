|
22.12.2023 23:55:00
IDEX Biometrics: Issue of shares - 22 Dec 2023
The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue two ordinary shares at NOK 0.15 per share to an employee of the company. The issue is related to the five-to-one share consolidation resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 21 December 2023, agenda item 3. The consolidation of shares will take place on or about 10 January 2024. Reference is made to the notice of the extraordinary general meeting issued on 30 November 2023 and the notice of resolutions made by the extraordinary general meeting issued on 21 December 2023.
Following the issue disclosed in the instant notice, the company's share capital will be NOK 209,551,597.50 divided into 1,397,010,650 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.
For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of investor relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 9180 0186
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com
About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 22 December 2023 at 23:55 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.
