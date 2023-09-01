Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Idex As Aktie [Valor: 597927 / ISIN: NO0003070609]
01.09.2023 19:50:00

IDEX Biometrics: Employee Share Purchase Plan - 1 Sep 2023

Idex As
0.64 NOK 2.07%
The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue 1,935,611 ordinary shares at NOK 0.55 per share to employees who participate in the company’s 2022 Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP). The ESPP was approved by the annual general meeting on 12 May 2022.

24 employees participated in the ESPP in this period. The participating employees have elected to invest a part of the base salary in ordinary shares in the company. Purchase takes place every six months.

Following the issue, the company's share capital will be NOK 197,695,403.25 divided into 1,317,969,355 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

Primary insiders
IDEX Biometrics discloses transactions by the following primary insiders in IDEX Biometrics shares ISIN NO0003070609:
CEO Vince Graziani acquired 180,753 ordinary shares at NOK 0.55 per share.

IDEX Biometrics 2022 ESPP
The ESPP was approved at the annual general meeting on 12 May 2022. Reference is made to the notice of that meeting where the plan document for the ESPP was attached. 

All employees in the company and its subsidiaries, except in China, have been offered to subscribe for shares in the Company in connection with the ESPP. The ESPP is structured around two contribution periods, starting on 1 September and 1 March and lasting for the following six months. During each contribution period, a fixed amount (up to 20% of the employee’s gross base salary) is withheld from the employee’s net salary each month. The employee may sign up to participate in the ESPP from the date of the public disclosure of the interim report before the contribution period until the beginning of the contribution period. Unless the employee actively withdraws from the ESPP, participation is automatically renewed for the same amount for subsequent contribution periods. The board's resolution to issue new shares in connection with the ESPP is made pursuant to the authorization granted by the company's annual general meeting on 12 May 2022 to increase the company's share capital in connection with the ESPP.

In accordance with the ESPP, the subscription price is the lower closing price of the IDEX Biometrics share, as traded on Oslo Børs, on the first or last day of the contribution period, less 15% discount. Payment of the subscription amount is made out of the relevant employee salary withholding.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation”) Article 1 (5) h, issuance of shares in connection with the ESPP is exempt from the obligation to publish a listing prospectus.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of investor relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 9180 0186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 1 September 2023 at 19:50 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.


