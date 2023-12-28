|
28.12.2023 22:55:00
IDEX Biometrics convertible loan agreement completed 28 Dec 2023
Reference is made to the notice by IDEX Biometrics ASA on 26 December 2023 that the convertible loan agreement had been entered into. All closing conditions have now been met and satisfied and closing of the convertible bond transaction has been completed.
The initial conversion price, NOK 0.7330 per share, was correctly stated in the notice, but the calculation basis should have been phrased as follows: "The initial conversion price will be NOK 0.7330 per share, which is 125% of the lowest volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the shares on the six days up to (and including) the signing date (being 22 December 2023).”
Contact person
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 9180 0186
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com
About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 28 December 2023 at 22:55 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-9 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.
