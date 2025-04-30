IDEX Biometrics ASA: Notice of annual general meeting on 21 May 2025

IDEX Biometrics ASA will hold its 2025 annual general meeting on Wednesday 21 May 2025 at 14.00 hours CET as an online meeting. There is no physical attendance option. Shareholders may attend online by PC, smartphone or tablet.

The notice with attendance form has been sent to the shareholders today, and is also enclosed.

The notice of the annual general meeting and the ancillary documents are also available at the company's web site, www.idexbiometrics.com , and can be requested from the company at no charge from ir@idexbiometrics.com .

The Nomination Committee's recommendations will be published on the company’s web site.

Please register for attendance or give proxy at the following site:

www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/general-meetings/

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice:

This notice was published by Kristian Flaten, CFO, 30 April 2025 at 16:50 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

