Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’033 -0.3%  SPI 16’368 -0.1%  Dow 40’110 -1.0%  DAX 22’356 -0.3%  Euro 0.9344 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’129 -0.6%  Gold 3’305 -0.3%  Bitcoin 77’236 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8225 -0.1%  Öl 63.3 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850
Top News
NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier BOK Financial-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet BOK Financial Anlegern eine Freude
S&P 500-Wert Exelon-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich Exelon-Anleger freuen
S&P 500-Papier Comerica-Aktie: Diese Comerica-Dividendenzahlung wurde beschlossen
S&P 500-Wert American Electric Power-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich American Electric Power-Aktionäre freuen
S&P 500-Papier Kimco Realty-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Kimco Realty Anlegern eine Freude
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs Aktie 131840578 / NO0013107490

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.04.2025 16:50:00

IDEX Biometrics ASA: Notice of annual general meeting on 21 May 2025

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
0.00 EUR -12.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

IDEX Biometrics ASA will hold its 2025 annual general meeting on Wednesday 21 May 2025 at 14.00 hours CET as an online meeting. There is no physical attendance option. Shareholders may attend online by PC, smartphone or tablet.

The notice with attendance form has been sent to the shareholders today, and is also enclosed.

The notice of the annual general meeting and the ancillary documents are also available at the company's web site, www.idexbiometrics.com , and can be requested from the company at no charge from ir@idexbiometrics.com .

The Nomination Committee's recommendations will be published on the company’s web site.

Please register for attendance or give proxy at the following site:

www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/general-meetings/

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice:

This notice was published by Kristian Flaten, CFO, 30 April 2025 at 16:50 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.  This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Attachments


Nachrichten zu IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten