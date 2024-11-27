Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 131840578 / ISIN: NO0013107490]
27.11.2024 13:20:00

IDEX Biometrics ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider – 27 Nov 2024

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
0.12 NOK -6.06%
Kristian Flaten, CFO in IDEX Biometrics ASA, has today bought 1,000,000 shares in IDEX Biometrics ASA, at an average price of NOK 0.1180 per share.

After this transaction, Flaten owns 1,000,000 shares in IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Please refer to the attached notification of trading for further details.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
Kristian Flaten, CFO
E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 67 83 91 19

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This notice was issued by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 27 November 2024 at 13:20 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Attachment


