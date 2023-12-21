Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Idex As Aktie [Valor: 597927 / ISIN: NO0003070609]
21.12.2023 14:45:00

IDEX Biometrics ASA - Key information relating to share consolidation and change of ISIN

Idex As
0.59 NOK -0.50%
Reference is made to the Extraordinary General Meeting in IDEX Biometrics ASA ("IDEX" or the "Company") on 21 December 2023, where all proposed resolutions were approved.

Key information relating to the approved share consolidation:

Date on which the terms and conditions of the share consolidation was made public: 21 December 2023;
Share consolidation ratio: 5 old shares give 1 new share;
Last day including right: 8 January 2024;
Ex-date: 9 January 2024;
Record date: 10 January 2024;
Date of approval: 21 December 2023 

In connection with the share consolidation, the Company’s shares will be transferred to a new ISIN. Please find below the following key information for the change of ISIN:

Issuer: IDEX Biometrics ASA
Old ISIN: NO0003070609
New ISIN: NO0013107490
Date of ISIN change: 9 January 2024.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of investor relations 
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 9180 0186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice 
This information is subject to disclosure pursuant to Euronext Oslo Børs rule book. The notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 21 December 2023 at 14:45 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.


