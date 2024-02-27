Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’415 -0.3%  SPI 14’865 -0.4%  Dow 39’069 -0.2%  DAX 17’491 0.4%  Euro 0.9547 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’876 0.2%  Gold 2’036 0.2%  Bitcoin 49’821 3.9%  Dollar 0.8795 -0.1%  Öl 82.5 -0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Novo Nordisk129508879Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Blockchain-Innovation im Gesundheitswesen: Neues System zur Überwachung medizinischer Geräte
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Vormittag um die Kurse der Commodities
Sixt dockt an VW-Ladenetz Elli an - Aktien uneinig
Wer steckt hinter dem Erfolg der Kryptowährung Cardano?
SPI-Titel Idorsia-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Idorsia von vor 5 Jahren angefallen
Suche...
0.0 PIPS
IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 131840578 / ISIN: NO0013107490]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.02.2024 10:30:00

IDEX Biometrics ASA – Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter and preliminary results for 2023

finanzen.net zero IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
1.64 NOK -6.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Oslo, Norway – 27 February 2024 - IDEX Biometrics will publish its interim report for the fourth quarter and preliminary results for 2023 on Thursday 29 February at 08:00 CET. The interim report will also be available on the company’s website: www.idexbiometrics.com.

Webcast:
There will be a webcast on Thursday 29 February 2024 at 09:00 CET.  The presentation will be held by Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer, and Catharina Ekløf, Chief Commercial Officer. The presentation file will be available at www.idexbiometirics.com, and the webcast presentation can be viewed using the following link:

https://idexbiometrics.videosync.fi/q4-2023/

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT
IDEX, TrustedBio, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

About this notice

This notice was published by Marianne Bøe, Head of investor relations, on 27 February 2024 at 10:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-6 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA. 




INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV

Wie wird künstliche Intelligenz das Feld der Anlageberatung verändern? Welche Kompetenzen sind besonders für Anlageberater ausschlaggebend?

Diesen Fragen ging Ersilia Adele Perpignano, Masterstudentin an der HSLU, in ihrer Masterarbeit «Future Competences for Investment Advisers in Switzerland» auf den Grund.

Im heutigen Interview mit Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer der BX Swiss gibt Ersillia Perpignano Einblicke in ihre Forschungsergebnisse.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:55 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
09:41 Gewinnmitnahmen nach neuem Jahreshoch
09:23 Marktüberblick: Rüstungsaktien gesucht
08:44 Deutschland vs. Frankreich: Es lebe der Sport!
07:22 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Neues Jahreshoch im Chart
26.02.24 E-mini S&P 500 Equal Weight futures: Classic index gets a new look
26.02.24 Börse Aktuell – Wie lange geht die Rekordjagd noch weiter?
23.02.24 Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV
22.02.24 Julius Bär: 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Komax Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’905.28 19.41 3XSSMU
Short 12’129.07 13.97 2ZSSMU
Short 12’591.63 8.91 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’421.05 27.02.2024 10:31:35
Long 10’951.65 19.09 SSRM0U
Long 10’732.32 13.97 SSQMTU
Long 10’268.89 8.95 5SSM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Idorsia-Aktie springt zeitweise über 45 Prozent hoch: Short-Eindeckungen und mögliche Refinanzierung treiben Idorsia an
Super Micro Computer-Aktie stärker: Super Micro Computer stellt neues KI-System mit Superchip von NVIDIA vor
Meyer Burger-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Deutscher Wirschaftsminister wirbt für rasche Lösung
Trotz guter Zahlen und hoher Dividenden: Warum läuft die Zurich-Aktie seit Jahren seitwärts?
Roche-Aktie schwächelt: Roche erwägt offenbar Verkauf von Esbriet
Idorsia Aktie News: Hausse bei Idorsia am Mittag
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Montagnachmittag mit sattem Kursplus
Barry Callebaut-Aktie sinkt: Barry Callebaut streicht fast jede fünfte Stelle
Walmart-Aktie heute optisch deutlich günstiger zu haben - Aktiensplit verantwortlich
Temenos-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Temenos wählt Alvarez & Marsal für externe Untersuchung aus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit