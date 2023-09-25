Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Idex As Aktie [Valor: 597927 / ISIN: NO0003070609]
25.09.2023 08:30:00

IDEX Biometrics appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Idex As
0.50 NOK -2.34%
Oslo, Norway, 25 September 2023 - IDEX Biometrics has appointed John T. Kurtzweil as Chief Financial Officer effective today.  Mr. Kurtzweil is a highly accomplished financial executive. He joins IDEX Biometrics after having served as CFO at Metabolon, a US life science company, where he was pivotal in revitalizing the company.  Prior to Metabolon, he has served as CFO for leading technology companies such as CREE, Cirrus Logic and ON Semiconductor where he had key roles in finance operations at large, and leading strategic planning as well as mergers and acquisitions, growing shareholder value.

Mr. Kurtzweil succeeds Eileen Wynne who has been Interim CFO in IDEX Biometrics since August 2022.  Ms. Wynne will continue as a consultant during a transition period.

Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics, comments: "We welcome John Kurtzweil to our global executive team. His broad experience from global technology companies will be extremely valuable to us as we continue to accelerate commercialization and revenue growth. I would also like to thank Eileen Wynne for her excellent contributions during her tenure and for ensuring a smooth transition to John.”

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 25 September 2023 at 08:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to Euronext Oslo Børs rulebook II section 4.2.4.

TRADEMARK STATEMENT
IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.


