26.04.2023 22:06:40

IDEX Biometrics 2022 annual report to Norway

Idex As
0.08 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The 2022 annual report to Norway for IDEX Biometrics ASA, in pdf as well as ESEF xbrl file format, and also the 2022 executive remuneration report, are enclosed (links below).

The auditor's report includes a matter of emphasis.

The reports/files are also available at the company's web site www.idexbiometrics.com

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 26 April 2023 at 22:05 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Attachments


