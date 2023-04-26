|
26.04.2023 22:11:00
IDEX Biometrics 2022 annual report on form 20-F
The 2022 annual report for IDEX Biometrics ASA on form 20-F has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC). The report is enclosed (link below).
The auditor’s report contains a matter of emphasis.
The report/file is also available at the company's web site www.idexbiometrics.com.
All SEC filings by IDEX Biometris are available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com
About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 26 April 2023 at 22:05 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.
Attachment
