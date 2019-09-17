Ideoclick Becomes an Amazon Advertising Partner

SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideoclick, Inc., a full-service Amazon managed-services provider, today announces its inclusion in the Amazon Advertising find-a-partner directory. Amazon Advertising has published a directory of Amazon selected advertising providers, including Ideoclick. Amazon, the Seattle-based company that strives to be the earth's most customer-centric company, achieved BrandZ's top ranking in the 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for 2019.

The Amazon Advertising find-a-partner directory is a list of agencies and tool providers who support Amazon Advertising services. Ideoclick supports Amazon Advertising services by providing full-service account management and strategic, experienced support of clients' Amazon Advertising campaigns including Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, Stores, Display, Custom, Video, and Amazon DSP (demand side platform), which enables advertisers to programmatically buy display and video ads.

"Our client success directors and marketing managers have broad eCommerce expertise and deep Amazon Advertising experience and are continually applying proven strategies for the benefit of our clients," said Ben Winters, Ideoclick's Managing Director of Client Success. "We are proud to be included in this list of recognized Amazon Advertising agencies and tool providers."

About Ideoclick

Founded in 2008, Ideoclick, Inc. is an eCommerce advisory, technology and managed services firm that helps over 200 brand manufacturers across a broad range of product categories go to market and increase sales through Amazon and other eCommerce channels. Ideoclick is a leader in Amazon end-to-end expertise and services, including advisory, supply chain strategy, catalog management, chargeback and operational support as well as marketing and content campaign design, optimization and automation. Driven by a combination of best-in-class, proprietary software and a tenacious client services team of eCommerce experts, Ideoclick offers a complete range of services designed to help clients generate predictive and profitable results on eCommerce platforms.

