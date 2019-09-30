Identity Automation Named to Houston Business Journal's 2019 Fast 100 List

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation, provider of the most complete Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform on the market, has been named in the Houston Business Journal's Fast 100, a list of the 100 fastest-growing private companies in the city.

The Houston-based company was recognized for its remarkable 89.54% revenue growth. Debuting at number 53, Identity Automation is among the city's top three-year revenue performers and the only IAM solution service provider on the list.

This honor adds to the tremendous growth and success for Identity Automation in 2019, as the company continues driving its Identity Automation 2.0 growth strategy, a targeted initiative to scale the business with increased focus on execution. Identity Automation reported record Q1 growth in 2019, expanded its executive team, and was recently awarded a Bronze Stevie Award in the International Business Awards as Computer Software Company of the Year.

"As a native Houstonian, I love this city and I, and the rest of the leadership team, are honored to be named as part of the Houston Business Journal's Fast 100 list," said James Litton, Chief Executive Officer of Identity Automation. "This is an exciting recognition for Identity Automation on the heels of another year of outstanding growth and achievement. We are incredibly proud of our team and their execution of our long-term Identity Automation 2.0 growth strategy."

The complete Houston Business Journal Fast 100 list is available at: https://www.bizjournals.com/houston/news/2019/09/26/here-are-2019s-fastest-growing-private-companies.html .

