+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
14.08.2020 16:10:00

IDenta Corp Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results Keeping Showing Significant Growth

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits of Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. Today IDenta Corp reported its 2020 second quarter financial statement. The company sales revenue increased over 44% and was $495,666 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $342,986 for the same period of 2019.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am extremely pleased with our strong performance and operational execution in the quarter amid unprecedented challenges. This quarter marked the second consecutive quarter of record-breaking total sales. We continue to expand our customer base and build a robust, sustainable pipeline with several key program wins. Additionally, we are beginning to realize cost savings from the successful execution of Project Be Ready, which aims to better align resources with higher growth opportunities, while reducing costs.  IDenta is looking to further implement the diversification of our product portfolio, which will continue to be a competitive strength for IDenta in the quarters ahead by meeting customer needs and budgetary preferences. We look forward to emerging from the current challenging environment as an even stronger company."

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2020 compared to the Second Quarter of 2019:

  • Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 were $495,666 compared to revenues of $342,986 in the Second quarter of 2019. This is a 44.5% increase in sales
  • Gross profit increase to $242,526 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to gross profit of $176,668 in the second quarter of 2019. This is a 37% increase;
  • Operating profit increased to $101,595 for the second quarter of 2020 compared to operating profit of $43,830 in the second quarter of 2019. This is more than200% increase and represents both the increase in revenue as well as significant streamlining in operations;
  • Net profit increased to $96,424 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $38,093 in the second quarter of 2019. This is more than 250% increase the company quarterly net profit. This was a result of optimizing manpower, improving production line and improving the profitability of the company in selling its products;
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased dramatically to $639,705 for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $254,811 for the second quarter of 2019 as a result of customer prepayments and increased product profit;

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation, via its subsidiary IDenta Ltd., has been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site and Home Diagnostics Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive detection kits. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement 

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

Company Contact Information:
Public Relations
Tel: +972-2-5872220
E: pr@identa-corp.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/identa-corp-reports-second-quarter-2020-results-keeping-showing-significant-growth-301112434.html

SOURCE IDenta Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 507.40
0.28 %
Swiss Life Hldg 354.20
0.08 %
CieFinRichemont 59.92
-0.20 %
Nestle 108.72
-0.33 %
Adecco Group 47.28
-0.59 %
UBS Group 11.19
-1.37 %
Alcon 56.06
-1.51 %
Geberit 514.60
-1.61 %
Sika 207.60
-1.70 %
Givaudan 3’750.00
-2.01 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:28
Vontobel: derimail - DAX im Umbruch
07:51
SMI-Bullen bleiben in Lauerstellung
06:00
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Pullback an Trendkanal / EUR/USD – Vor Abwärtskorrektur?
13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
12.08.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurich-Aktie unter Verkäufen: Versicherer Zurich verdient im Corona-Halbjahr weniger
Wieso der Euro seine Kursgewinne zu Dollar und Franken ausweitet
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar - Franken legt zu beiden zu
Offiziell bestätigt: Tesla-Konkurrent Xpeng beantragt Börsengang in New York
Dow Jones letztlich im Minus -- Schweizer Börse zurückhaltend - SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX wieder unter 13'000 -- Nikkei sticht an Asiens Börsen heraus
Straumann rutscht in Corona-Pandemie in die roten Zahlen - Straumann-Aktie gibt ab
Fondsmanager stehen vor Herausforderungen, wenn Tesla-Aktie in den S&P 500 aufsteigt
Swiss Life-Aktie dennoch gesucht: Swiss Life im Halbjahr mit Gewinnrückgang
Tesla kündigt Aktiensplit an - Teslas Aktienkurs hebt ab
CureVac-Aktien vor Börsengang stark gefragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street tiefer -- SMI deutlich schwächer -- DAX weiter im Minus -- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend fester ins Wochenende
Der Dow Jones verbucht vor dem Wochenende Verluste. Die heimischen Märkte tendieren am Freitag mit negativen Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich derweil deutlich tiefer. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB