26.04.2025 01:26:37

IDEAYA Biosciences Grants Stock Options To New Employees Under 2023 Inducement Plan

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA), a company focused on precision medicine in oncology, Friday announced the grant of non-qualified stock options to four newly hired employees on April 24, 2025.

The Compensation Committee of the company's Board of Directors granted a total of 185,400 stock options under the 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (2023 Inducement Plan), which is designed to incentivize new hires in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The 2023 Inducement Plan exclusively provides equity awards to individuals who are not current employees of IDEAYA or those returning after a non-employment period, as an inducement for joining the company. The stock options granted have an exercise price of $19.07 per share, matching the closing price of IDEAYA's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the grant date.

The options come with a 10-year term and a four-year vesting schedule. 25% will vest on the first anniversary of the vesting start date, with the remaining 75% vesting in equal monthly installments over the next three years, contingent upon the employees' continued service with IDEAYA on each vesting date.

Friday, IDYA closed at $19.00, down by 0.37%, and is currently trading after hours at $19.28, up by 1.47%, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

