Ideal Dental Announces Free Dental Care for Healthcare Workers and Their Families in Texas Through the End of the Year

DALLAS, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Dental announces their Salute to Healthcare Workers program. The initiative provides healthcare workers and their immediate families with free dental exams, x-rays, teeth whitening for life, and 40% off traditional orthodontic care for the remainder of 2020*.

All Texas healthcare workers including hospital staff, nurses, and doctors along with their immediate families are eligible to receive benefits.

Ideal Dental, along with its sister brands (Brush32 and Cornerstone Dental), has over 80 dental offices serving communities in DFW, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Healthcare workers and their families are encouraged to visit myidealdental.com where they can learn all about the program and find an office.

The idea for the Salute to Healthcare Workers came about as Ideal Dental was reopening to provide full-service dental care and they were looking for a way to give back to those medical professionals who have been courageously serving their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is our small way of saying 'Thank You.' They have had our back and we wanted them to know how much we appreciate everything they've done and continue to do for us," said Dr. Sulman Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Ideal Dental. 

By implementing enhanced safety protocols aligned with CDC guidelines, Ideal Dental was able to keep select offices open and safely provided emergency dental care for more than 3,000 fellow Texans during Governor Abbott's stay at home order.

People can visit the Safe Teeth First webpage to learn more Ideal Dental's ongoing commitment to safety of their patients and staff.

About Ideal Dental
Founded in Dallas, Ideal Dental has been delivering quality, affordable dental care to patients in the state of Texas since 2008. Ideal Dental has 82 locations in the state Texas with a network of dental offices in Austin, DFW, Houston and San Antonio. Based on a patient-centered model, Ideal Dental is just as dedicated to the community as it is to its patients. To learn more, please visit myidealdental.com and follow Ideal Dental on Facebook and Instagram.

* Offer Disclaimer: Exam, X-rays, and take-home Whitening kit valued at $646. Whitening gels replenished with every 6-month hygiene appointment. Traditional Orthodontic care offer excludes Invisalign and transfer cases. Cannot be combined with Dental HMO, PPO, or any other insurance, discounts or offers. Offer valid only for healthcare workers who reside in Texas and their immediate family. Expires 12/31/2020.

 

