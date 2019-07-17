+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
17.07.2019 08:05:00

Ideagen Confirms Decade of Successive Growth in Strong End of Year Results

LONDON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

  • 29% increase in revenues
  • EBITDA rises 30%
  • Software as a Service (SaaS) revenues up 63%
  • Strong international growth thanks to new global clients and operational expansion in the US and SE Asia
  • Solid performances from acquisitions

Ideagen, the UK-based, global software firm, today (Wednesday, July 17th) confirmed a decade of successive growth following the publication of its unaudited end of year results for the year ended 30thApril 2019.

The Nottingham-headquartered company reported revenue and EBITDA had risen once more, by 29% to £46.7 million and 30% to £14.3 million.

Ideagen also recorded strong software as a service (SaaS) revenue numbers – up by 63% to £13.7 million – as it continues its strategic transition to a SaaS-based business model.

Recurring revenue represented 67% of the company's total revenue, while annual recurring revenue (ARR) rose 44% to £36.4 million.

Ben Dorks, Ideagen's CEO, said: "We are pleased to report that we have achieved our objectives this year, significantly increasing the Group's global footprint, particularly in the US, and delivering another year of strong revenue and profit growth, underpinned by excellent cash generation.

"Excellent strategic progress has been made, in particular with the three acquisitions completed during the year. This has strengthened our product range and keeps us well-placed to support our customers and capitalise on the significant market opportunities ahead."

There were also a number of operational highlights, particularly around the performance of Ideagen's acquired companies.

InspectionXpert – acquired in September, 2018 – added 900 US manufacturing customers, strong intellectual property, growing SaaS recurring revenues and a platform for growth in North America.

Scannell Solutions, the Irish-based SaaS company, provided Ideagen with the opportunity to accelerate its offerings for the Environmental Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) monitoring and auditing market.

Meanwhile, Ideagen's acquisition of Morgan Kai Ltd – it's largest to date at £20.5million – had brought with it 400 customers, doubling Ideagen's internal audit business.

David Hornsby, Ideagen's Executive Chairman, added: "The Group met or exceeded all key financial and operational objectives for the year including targets for revenue, profitability, organic growth, cash generation and customer retention.

"These results are underpinned by Ideagen's world class customer base, strong global reach, outstanding product set and proven and effective management team. These are the first set of results that we have announced following the appointment of Ben Dorks as Chief Executive in May 2018 and the board are delighted with the progress made under Ben's leadership."

www.ideagen.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718966/Ideagen_Logo.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947950/Ideagen_CEO.jpg   

SOURCE Ideagen Plc

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16.07.19
Die Wochen der Wahrheit
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
16.07.19
Vontobel: Ihr Interesse an den Fintechs im Vormarsch
16.07.19
Abwartende Haltung am Goldmarkt
16.07.19
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
15.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Richemont , Schindler Holding AG, Lonza Group AG
15.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Frankenstärke stellt Fragen zu SNB-Intervention in den Raum - Euro sinkt etwas
Facebooks Libra belastet: Bitcoin gerät deutlich unter Druck
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie verliert: S+B mit Umsatzminus und Gewinnwarnung
SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- US-Aktienmärkte trotz guter Bankenbilanzen zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
CRH verkauft europäisches Handelsgeschäft an Blackstone
JPMorgan-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Gewinn deutlich gesteigert
US-Gesetzgeber diskutieren: Wird Cannabis schon bald staatenweit legalisiert?
Bieterwettstreit vorbei: ams beendet Übernahmegespräche mit OSRAM schnell wieder - ams-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen
Novartis erhält von FDA beschleunigtes Zulassungsverfahren für Crizanlizumab
Novartis vor Bilanzvorlage: Das erwarten Analysten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas schwächer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich zurückhaltend -- Asiens Börsen mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte sich am Mittwoch zunächst verhalten präsentieren. Der DAX dürfte zum Start innehalten. Zur Wochenmitte geht es an den Börsen in Fernost abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB