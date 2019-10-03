IDCON 2019: An Inspiring Talk by Chris Bosse Presented by Samanea Home Living Centre

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Held on 27 September at Samanea Home Living Centre, Glo Damansara, IDCON (ID Conference) 2019 was a major success, attracting over 400 attendees from the interior design community and building industry."

Organized by iN Publishers in collaboration with Samanea Home Living Centre as the event and venue sponsor, IDCON is a vibrant event where top design professionals from all over the world come together to share their unique insight about today's most relevant topics in the design industry as well as the future of innovation and design.

For this edition of IDCON, Chris Bosse took the stage as the key speaker with a lively presentation on the inspiration behind his best works and his perspectives about technology and design. A German-born architect based in Sydney, Australia, Bosse was the key designer of the Beijing National Aquatics Centre built for the 2008 Summer Olympics. Educated in Germany and Switzerland, he worked with several high-profile European architects before moving to Sydney. Bosse is the director of the design company, LAVA Asia Pacific based in Sydney, Australia, along with Tobias Wallisser and Alexander Rieck as co-directors of the European division of LAVA, based in Berlin and Stuttgart, Germany.

IDCON kickstarted with an opening note by Iko In, Publisher and Founder of iN Publishers, followed by welcome speeches by Shaun Chong, Director of Samanea Malaysia and Suganuma-san, Managing Director of Panasonic Quality Air of Life. Subsequently, the moderator of the event, Ar David Chan, principal and founder of Design Collective Architects and EDI Architects, welcomed Chris Bosse to the stage.

In his presentation, Bosse highlighted that the inspiration and trends seen in his works are derived from nature; and through new technology, these are implemented in a range of projects for the benefit of the people and the planet. Throughout the lecture, he also shared some of his most iconic works which include the famous Beijing National Aquatics Center which is known as the Water Cube, the Martian Embassy, Greenland Centre Sydney as well as new conceptual ideas that are designed for "Shaping the Future" during the second part of the talk. In this session, he presented an inspiring series of cutting-edge typologies comprising hotels of the future, schools of the future, homes of the future and more. An engaging Q&A session at the end of both sessions also gave the audience the opportunity to learn more about Bosse's unique approach and philosophy in design.

The audience was also treated to insightful presentations by Panasonic on innovative air conditioning solutions that offer better quality of air. Amidst the talk, IDCON sponsor, GC De Gallerie and IDCON partner, Coohom were also present to share their latest product offerings with guests. A sumptuous buffet dinner was served while guests mingled at Panasonic's exhibit. A lucky draw was also carried out, ending the event on a memorable note.

