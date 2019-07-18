Idalis Bailey, CEO of Renew Esthetics Medical Spa to Receive Prestigious Awards at the 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

ASTORIA, N.Y., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Esthetics Medical Spa wins "Top Medical Spa East" and Idalis Bailey wins "Top Aesthetic Nurse" and "Top Aesthetician" in the 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards.

"The Renew Esthetics Team and I are honored to receive the Top Medical Spa East, Top Aesthetic Nurse and Top Aesthetician awards in 2019," said Idalis Bailey, CEO & Founder.

ABOUT IDALIS BAILEY

Idalis Bailey, CEO-Founder of Renew Esthetics Medical Spa located in Astoria, Queens, NY. She is a Skin Care Specialist and registered nurse from Colombia with an MBA in Marketing from Palermo University, NYS Licensed Medical Aesthetician & Certified Laser Technician.

Bailey has spent over 12 years providing the highest quality skin services such as laser skin rejuvenation, laser hair removal and weight control treatments in the New York area.

She arrived to USA in 2004 and has worked hard to build her business with her son, Brian Sanchez, who is her drive motivation and biggest support. Brian, although a teen, is an expert in aesthetics digital marketing.

Bailey offers the most exquisite and cutting-edge treatments for her patients by educating herself on the latest FDA approved technologies in the industry. Her extensive education in marketing and in the aesthetic industry has contributed to her ability to build her Medical Spa brand and establish herself as a premiere professional esthetician internationally.

Renew Esthetics offers personalized care treatments performed by licensed medical estheticians and certified laser technicians. Dr. Roly Borges, the Medical Director, is a Master Injectable Specialist dedicated to the art of non-surgical cosmetic and internal Medicine. And Billie Radovic (MS, BSN, AGPCNP-BC) who is a board certified nurse practitioner.

Renew Esthetics Medical Spa is distinguished by providing personalized services combining natural treatments and modern FDA approved technology that help to transform lives.

Contact:

718-204-0458

renewesthetics.com

22-71 26th Street, Astoria, New York, NY 11105

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine , an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards .

Contact:

Vanessa Julia, CEO

Aesthetic Everything

310-754-0257

vanessa@aestheticeverything.com

https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c

